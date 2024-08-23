Looking for the Star Wars Outlaws release time? Star Wars Outlaws is set between the Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi films and features the story of Kay Vess, a criminal who must obtain favour between three battling underworld syndicates.

If this sounds appealing to you, you'll need to know the Star Wars Outlaws release time and date to prepare ahead of time. Below we have both the global release time and the early access release time for those who have pre-ordered either the Gold or Ultimate editions of the game.

Star Wars Outlaws early access release times

As mentioned above, those who have ordered either the Gold or Ultimate editions of Star Wars Outlaws will be able to play the game ahead of the standard global release. The game will become available on August 27 at the following times on PC (note that all console versions will be released at 12 AM locally).

New York: 12 AM EDT (Aug, 27)

12 AM EDT (Aug, 27) London: 11 PM BST (Aug, 26)

11 PM BST (Aug, 26) Paris: 12 AM CEST (Aug, 27)

12 AM CEST (Aug, 27) Los Angeles: 9 PM PDT (Aug, 26)

9 PM PDT (Aug, 26) Mexico City: 10 PM CST (Aug, 26)

10 PM CST (Aug, 26) Malmo: 12 AM CEST (Aug, 27)

12 AM CEST (Aug, 27) Kyiv: 1 AM EEST (Aug, 27)

1 AM EEST (Aug, 27) Abu Dhabi: 2 AM GST (Aug, 27)

2 AM GST (Aug, 27) Shanghai: 10 PM CST (Aug, 26)

10 PM CST (Aug, 26) Seoul: 11 PM KST (Aug, 26)

11 PM KST (Aug, 26) Tokyo: 11 PM JST (Aug, 26)

11 PM JST (Aug, 26) Sydney: 12 AM AEST (Aug, 27)

12 AM AEST (Aug, 27) Johannesburg: 12 AM SAST (Aug, 27)

Here is a picture of the early access release times across the globe. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Additionally, you can pre-load the game ahead of these times to ensure you play straight away upon release. Pre-load times are as follows:

Playstation 5: Aug 25, 12 AM local time.

Aug 25, 12 AM local time. Xbox: Aug 19, 2 PM UTC.

Aug 19, 2 PM UTC. PC: Aug 26, 10 AM UTC.

Star Wars Outlaws global release times

For those of us who have ordered the standard edition of Star Wars Outlaws, the global release will be on August 30 at the following times for PC players (console players will get the game at 12 AM local time).

New York: 12 AM EDT (Aug, 30)

12 AM EDT (Aug, 30) London: 11 PM BST (Aug, 29)

11 PM BST (Aug, 29) Paris: 12 AM CEST (Aug, 30)

12 AM CEST (Aug, 30) Los Angeles: 9 PM PDT (Aug, 29)

9 PM PDT (Aug, 29) Mexico City: 10 PM CST (Aug, 29)

10 PM CST (Aug, 29) Malmo: 12 AM CEST (Aug, 30)

12 AM CEST (Aug, 30) Kyiv: 1 AM EEST (Aug, 30)

1 AM EEST (Aug, 30) Abu Dhabi: 2 AM GST (Aug, 30)

2 AM GST (Aug, 30) Shanghai: 10 PM CST (Aug, 29)

10 PM CST (Aug, 29) Seoul: 11 PM KST (Aug, 29)

11 PM KST (Aug, 29) Tokyo: 11 PM JST (Aug, 29)

11 PM JST (Aug, 29) Sydney: 12 AM AEST (Aug, 30)

12 AM AEST (Aug, 30) Johannesburg: 12 AM SAST (Aug, 30)

Here is a picture of the global release times across the world. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

The pre-load times for the standard global release of Star Wars Outlaws are as follows:

Playstation 5: Aug 28, 12 AM local time.

Aug 28, 12 AM local time. Xbox: Aug 19, 2 PM UTC.

Aug 19, 2 PM UTC. PC: Aug 26, 10 AM UTC.

That rounds up our guide on the Star Wars Outlaws release times. If you're eager for the game and want to know more about it, check out Edwin's experience playing the Star Wars Outlaws preview and see our guide to the recommended and minimum PC requirements to see if your setup can handle it.