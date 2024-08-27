How to get a Slicing Kit in Star Wars Outlaws

Looking for a Slicing Kit in Star Wars Outlaws? Slicing is Star Wars Outlaws's version of hacking and is usually helpful for getting past energy barriers and sampling rare loot.

Although you start the game with the ability to Slice, you may notice that some barriers have the 'requires Slicing Kit' message. If you're wondering where to get a Slicing Kit and how to get into locked places like Kerro's Speakeasy in Mirogana, we have all the info below.

Where to get a Slicing Kit in Star Wars Outlaws

A Slicing Kit enables the player to hack into areas that do not have terminals (you should be able to hack into normal terminals from the beginning of the game). It basically offers you a screen for hacking in instances where there is none. Getting a Slicing Kit will require a fair amount of progression through the main quest, however, as you need to find 'The Slicer' Expert first.

Naturally, you should get a tip from Danka on The Slicer's identity once you complete the 'Underworld' and 'New Tricks' quests. As you finish up 'New Tricks' and give Danka the information from the smuggler's cache near Jaunta's Hope, meet her at the local bar there.

Follow the initial missions given by Danka to progress the main plot. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

She will give you the location of somone who knows 'The Slicer'. From here, you will have to follow a rumour trail to find the slicing expert. Completing her associated quest will not only award you with the Slicing Kit but will unlock her as an Expert from which you can unlock new skills.

The Slicer quest

To progress The Slicer quest and get the Slicing Kit, you must follow these steps:

Travel to Makal's Gambling Parlor in Mirogana. Lean on the bar near one of the exits to overhear a conversation between residents. They will name The Slicer as Aila Bren and reveal that her contact is located on the landing bay in the Crimson Dawn district of town. Here is where you can overhear information on The Slicer's contact. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft Travel to the district north of the main market area. The entrance is via one of the kitchens, the beaded doorway will be guarded by two syndicate thugs. If you have a 'Good' reputation with the Crimson Dawn, you can enter freely. Otherwise, access the area via a vent around the corner (inside a maintenance area). Inside the district, you'll need to make your way to the landing pad to speak to the contact. This area is restricted so you'll need to sneak to the centre but once there, you should be able to speak to him without alerting the guards. The contact will speak to you regardless of your reputation with the Crimson Dawn. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft Upon speaking to him and Aila, she will give you coordinates and ask you to bring her an Imperial Code Sequencer. Travel to the coordinates provided (northwest of the Southern Falls region). This is within Galactic Empire boundaries, so be careful if you're 'Wanted'. The Code Sequencer is on a technician outside the building. They'll be wearing a grey uniform so feel free to send Nix ahead to steal from them until you get the right one. Make sure you target the people in grey uniform. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft Once you have the sequencer, travel to Aila's coordinates to the southeast. Make your way into the parking garage within the compound. If you want optimal stealth you can get over the top of the compound by scaling the cliffs to the right of the main entrance. Once inside, speak to Aila and exit via the vent to her left. Install the sequencer onto the pillar on the roof. There will be a ladder to the immediate right of the vent exit which should take you to it. Make your way to the main tower within the complex. Most of the Stormtroopers will be kept busy, so you can just run to it. Within the tower, fight or stealth your way to the top room which contains the terminal you need. Lower the defences and escape the compound. Meet Aila's contact at Makal's back at Mirogana. He will be waiting in a back room with your new Slicing Kit.

Once you collect the Slicing Kit, you can try it out at the nearby cache called Kerro's Speakeasy. As you approach the location indicated on your map outside of Makal's, look around the alley corner for a vent you can slip into.

