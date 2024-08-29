All syndicate vault locations in Star Wars Outlaws

Looking for all syndicate vaults in Star Wars Outlaws? The power struggle between the four major syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws is a major theme of the game and an opportunity for profit too.

Each major syndicate has a vault. Within these vaults are usually a hefty sum of 5,000 Credits as well as various Speeder skins and other goodies to show your pride for your favourite faction. The vault locations are usually hidden within syndicate territories and can be tricky to get to. Below, we've gathered all the syndicate vault locations we've encountered so far as well as instructions on how to access them.

All Star Wars Outlaws vault locations

Here are the vault locations in Star Wars Outlaws we've encountered so far:

Crimson Dawn vault location

The Crimson Dawn vault is located within the Crimson Dawn district in Mirogana, Toshara. The entry point for this district is located to the north of the main market sector, right of the large bowl of red liquid and beyond the beaded curtain guarded by two guards.

If you have a 'good' reputation with Crimson Dawn, simply stroll ahead. If, however, you have a poor or worse reputation, you'll need to enter this section via a vent located in a red-lighted alcove to the right of the large bowl entryway.

Once inside the syndicate area, make your way down onto the landing bay. This area is restricted so the guards will become hostile if you're found here regardless of your reputation with them. For that reason, sneak your way to the landing bay via the platforms to the right of the two guards.

Perform silent takedowns where necessary, making your way to the large fan system beyond the landing bay. There is a control box nearby that you'll need to hold down to slow the fans. Use Nix to do this or you won't have enough time to move from the control box to the fans before they start spinning again.

Once inside the fans, work your way through the pipe and down the ladder. Here is the vault, as well as a datapad on the table which will give you a hint on the next Fathier race you enter. Be sure to access the terminal to gather the locations of the three keycards needed to unlock this vault.

Crimson Dawn vault keycards

As with other vaults, there are three keycards you'll need to obtain to gain access to the vault. These are:

Eleera's Vault Keycard: Located in Toshara within the Crimson Dawn Hideout directly south of Mirogana City. (Search the table within the storage room lower floor. Be sure to also check the ship outside for the Anaxes Ruffian Jacket).

Located in Toshara within the Crimson Dawn Hideout directly south of Mirogana City. (Search the table within the storage room lower floor. Be sure to also check the ship outside for the Anaxes Ruffian Jacket). Odana's Vault Keycard: Located on the Renpali Station within the Toshara orbit. (Look inside the storage room outside the cantina).

Located on the Renpali Station within the Toshara orbit. (Look inside the storage room outside the cantina). Zafi's Vault Keycard: Located within a Shipjacker Workshop on Toshara, within the far east section of the Lost Steppe region. (Search the table past the large red barrier. You can command Nix to hold the vent next to it open and shoot the nodule inside with your stun blaster setting.)

Pyke vault location

The Pyke vault is also located within syndicate territory in Mirogana City, Toshara. To enter the Pyke region (northeast of the main entrance into the city) you'll either need to have a 'good' reputation with the Pykes or enter via the vent to the southeast of the main entrance.

Once inside, travel down the stairs northwest past the two guards and towards the green lights below. Make your way down the northern street and take a right turn into the alleyway ahead. Here, there is a vent you'll need to hack into. Once done, travel inside to find a hidden Pyke room containing the vault and the terminal containing the keycard locations.

Pyke vault keycards

The three Pyke vault keycards you need to open the vault are located in the following areas:

Gorak's Vault Keycard: Located within the Pyke Poaching Station on Toshara, south of The Lost Steppe region. (Search the table next to the computer).

Located within the Pyke Poaching Station on Toshara, south of The Lost Steppe region. (Search the table next to the computer). Jinnjo's Vault Keycard: Inside a Pyke safehouse on the northern road from the Pyke Poaching Station on Toshara. (Look at the table next to the container).

Inside a Pyke safehouse on the northern road from the Pyke Poaching Station on Toshara. (Look at the table next to the container). Tizlak's Vault Keycard: Located within a Pyke Syndicate Workshop on Toshara, east of The Mirage region. (Use the moving metal crates to transport Kay across to the higher platform of the building where the keycard resides.)

That rounds up our guide on all syndicate vaults in Star Wars Outlaws.