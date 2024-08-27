Wondering when you unlock space travel in Star Wars Outlaws? Although this may sound like a no-brainer, Star Wars Outlaws makes players wait a long time before they can explore space and even longer before they can explore distant star systems and new planets with a hyperdrive.

Below, we'll talk you through exactly where and when you unlock space travel in Star Wars Outlaws and what to do once you have the Trailblazer in fighting shape.

When do you unlock space travel in Star Wars Outlaws?

When it comes to the Trailblazer there are two key things you need to do to unlock its ability to travel through space and hyperspace. First, you need to complete the 'Underworld', 'New Tricks' and 'False Flag' main quests on Toshara.

This will take you through the necessary repairs to get the Trailblazer up and running. This will only allow you to travel through the neighbouring asteroid belt and imperial outposts, however. To get the ability to travel to new planets in hyperspace, you need to fix the Trailblazer's hyperdrive.

Waka is a helpful fellow who will navigate you through the main quest missions. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

To do so, follow the main questline and complete 'The Wreck' quest. Getting to this section of the game will take around 5-10 hours (or upwards of 20 hours if, like me, you stop to do surrounding quests on Toshara).

Simply put, if you follow the main questline you'll first be able to travel through space then into hyperspace to different star systems entirely.

How to navigate space in Star Wars Outlaws

Once you have a hyperdrive, you can enter hyperspace and visit planets other than Toshara. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Once you complete 'The Wreck' quest, you'll be set to travel to new planets. The game recommends that you start with Kijimi, a winterscape controlled by the fourth and final syndicate of the game - the Ashiga Clan.

To travel through hyperspace, simply press the 'Take Off' prompt when seated in the cockpit of the Trailblazer. A cutscene will follow of the ship launching, then you'll be able to take control and select the 'Hyperspace' option to bring up a list of available planets to visit. Once you've selected your destination, follow the 'Punch It' prompt.

