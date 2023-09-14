Looking for the best weapons in Starfield? There are plenty of enemies to kill as you adventure among the stars in Starfield, and that means you'll need the best weapons at your side. Starfield lets you pick up practically everything, though, which can make combat incredibly overwhelming when you've suddenly got so many weapons stored in your inventory.

In this guide, we'll break down the best weapons in Starfield, and how to get them so that you can devastate whoever may be your enemy in the Settled Systems and beyond. With shotguns, pistols, laser rifles, and even grenade launchers at your disposal, you'll find it easier than ever to clear our raider camps and decimate your enemies.

Starfield best weapons

Below, you'll find our list of the best weapons in Starfield:

Sir Livingstone's Pistol

Trickshot

Ashta Tamer

Eternity's Gate

Unmitigated Violence

Deadeye

Fiscal Quarter

Experiment A-7

Boom Boom

The Last Priest

If you want to learn more about each of Starfield's best weapons and where to get them, then keep reading!

Sir Livingstone's Pistol

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Starfield might be full of Laser Rifles and futuristic Energy weapons, but one of the best early-game weapons is Sir Livingstone's Pistol. This is a unique variant of the Old Earth Pistol, with high damage and two mods, Large Magazine and High Velocity, to increase your clip size, range, and accuracy.

To get Sir Livingstone's Pistol, you must take the Kid Stuff trait. With this trait, your parents will occasionally give you gifts, and the first one they'll give you is Sir Livingstone's Pistol.

Trickshot

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

The Trickshot is a unique Magshot revolver pistol which, like all Magshot pistols, packs a serious punch. As it's a unique version, the Trickshot has increased accuracy, range, damage, and a faster fire rate than usual Magshot pistols.

These improved stats makes the Trickshot one of the best weapons in Starfield, but even better is its unique ability: Skip Shot. This makes every fourth shot fire two projectiles at once, giving you regular extra firepower that will consistently deliver an incredibly powerful shot to finish off most foes.

To find the Trickshot, you must head to 1-Of-A-Kind Salvage on Niira, in the Narion system. There, leap from the balcony outdoors and head over to the nearby mech fields. Loot the standing Mech Husk just ahead of the 1-Of-A-Kind Salvage building to get your hands on the Trickshot.

Ashta Tamer

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

The Ashta Tamer might look like a simple lever action Shotgun, but it's actually a fantastic Grenade Launcher. Whether you're dealing with a pack of pests or a particularly tanky foe, the Ashta Tamer will obliterate anything unlucky enough to be on the receiving end of its grenades.

While its damage stat of 127 is nothing to sniff at, the Ashta Tamer will also randomly deal incendiary damage thanks to the Incendiary ability. That makes the explosions even more fiery, enough to burn through any enemies that stand in your path.

To get the Ashta Tamer, you must proceed through the "The Empty Nest" quest, in which you travel to Akila City with Sam Coe, until you reach the cave known as the Empty Nest. Within, you'll find a crate that you can loot which contains the Ashta Tamer. Be careful, though, as this cave is also packed full of dangerous raiders.

Eternity's Gate

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Eternity's Gate is a unique Particle Beam Rifle that you can get very late in the story, and it's well worth the wait. This Particle Beam Rifle comes with high Energy damage and incredibly high accuracy, making it the perfect weapon for beaming baddies from a distance, and it also has a bunch of mods, such as a Long Barrel and Scope, to help you land shots from further away.

Eternity's Gate also has the legendary Handloading effect, which randomly changes the damage of each shot. These volatile rounds will often hit for massive damage, making Eternity's Gate one of the best weapons in Starfield.

As we mentioned, though, it comes very late in the story. To get Eternity's Gate, you must reach the Unearthed mission, in which you must choose between the Hunter and the Emissary. Choose to side with the Hunter, and then proceed further until you reach the Revelation quest. During Revelation, defeat the Emissary to get your hands on Eternity's Gate.

Unmitigated Violence

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Unmitigated Violence is a unique Laser Rifle that comes with a long list of mods to increase range, accuracy, and fire rate, along with three excellent traits: Frenzy, Radioactive, and Instigating.

Frenzy has a small chance to cause enemies to attack each other, which can help turn the tides if you're facing a particularly large group of enemies and need to divert their attention. Radioactive has a small chance to demoralize your target, causing them to run away from combat and hide. Instigating will deal double damage to targets with full health, helping you kick off fights with a bang.

You can get the Unmitigated Violence by instead choosing to side with the Emissary during the Unearthed mission. This will then cause you to fight the Hunter during Revelation later on in the quest, and you can loot their body to get your hands on the Unmitigated Violence.

Deadeye

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

For the space cowboy types, the Deadeye is one of Starfield's best weapons. A powerful unique Revolver, the Deadeye has huge damage and fairly high accuracy, making it ideal for any duels that you encounter throughout the Settled Systems.

The Deadeye also comes with plenty of mods attached, including: a Laser Sight, Compensator, Hair Trigger, and Penetrator Rounds. These make it more accurate, and also give it a higher fire rate and more damage than your average Revolver.

You can get the Deadeye in Akila City, during the bank robbery that takes place during your first visit. Bring the bank heist to a halt - through peaceful or violent means - and then meet the marshal in the Rock to join the Freestar Rangers. Then, complete any mission for the Rangers and return to the marshal to become a Freestar Deputy and get the Deadeye.

Fiscal Quarter

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Many enemies come with heavy armor in Starfield, which gives them multiple health bars that you need to deplete before you can kill them. These tanky enemies are often the toughest to kill, but the Fiscal Quarter Rifle will shred through that armor with ease.

While its actual physical damage stat will seem very low, the real reason to use the Fiscal Quarter is its unique Shattering trait, which makes it break through even the strongest armor. Use this to tear an enemy's armor apart, and then switch to something with higher damage to burn down their main health bar.

You can get the Fiscal Quarter by completing the "All That Money Can Buy" mission, early on in Starfield's campaign when Walter Stroud accompanies you to Neon.

Experiment A-7

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

One of the fastest ways to grind XP in Starfield is to jet off to a planet rich with fauna and blast alien pests with every weapon at your disposal. Few weapons will prove more effective in this scenario than Experiment A-7, a unique Shotgun that does 30% extra damage against all alien creatures.

Experiment A-7 also comes with a stacked list of mods, including Hair Trigger to increase its fire rate, a Reflex Sight and Laser to increase accuracy, and a Long Barrel to increase range. It also comes with a Fully Automatic mod, allowing you to clear large packs of alien creatures with incredible ease.

To get the Experiment A-7, you'll need to complete the Entangled mission that comes very late in the main campaign.

Boom Boom

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

The Boom Boom might look like a little Pistol, but it's actually an incredibly powerful Shotgun. It's not just any Shotgun, though, as Boom Boom has the Explosive trait, which makes it randomly fire explosive rounds. This means your shots will sometimes result in huge explosions, which will easily destroy most enemies.

By default, you can get the Boom Boom with Laser Sight, Large Magazine, and High Velocity mods, but you can attach up to eight mods total. This makes the Boom Boom highly customisable, so you can continue upgrading it to last long into your Starfield adventure.

To get the Boom Boom, you must travel to Neon on Volii Alpha, in the Volii system. There, head to Neon Tactical to purchase the Boom Boom Shotgun.

The Last Priest

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

The Va'Ruun Painblade is one of Starfield's strongest melee weapons, and The Last Priest is a unique variant that comes with the Elemental trait. It deals the same 62 damage as the normal Va'Ruun Painblade, but Elemental randomly changes the damage type to Corrosive, Radiation, Poison, or Incendiary with each swing.

To get the Va'Ruun Painblade, you must side with the Hunter during Unearthed. Then, the Hunter will give you a quest called Infinity's End, in which you are tasked with killing Keeper Aquilus. You don't actually have to kill the Keeper if you can successfully convince them to leave instead (you'll also need to convince the Hunter that the Keeper is dead), but completing the quest will reward you with The Last Priest.

That wraps up our guide on the best weapons in Starfield.