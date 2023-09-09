Starfield outposts guide: How to build outposts

How do you build Starfield outposts? First and foremost, it must be stressed that outposts in Starfield are not required to beat the game or play through the main story, or any of the many side missions and quests. Outposts are a secondary mechanic you can explore to automatically acquire resources for crafting the best mods, and act as somewhere to send many of the characters you can recruit.

Since outposts aren't tied to any specific mission however, it means there's no proper in-game tutorial. That's where we come in. We have a separate guide on how to delete an outpost if you hit the limit, so this is all about how to build outposts in Starfield and what you need to consider. So read on if you need some help getting started with your first Starfield outposts!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Was Starfield worth the wait? Liam and Alice B discuss this question - and more - in the video above.Watch on YouTube

How to start building an outpost

The first step of building any Starfield outpost is figuring out where to build it. We have a guide on the best outpost locations in Starfield to get you started; or you can find your own perfect spot for an outpost by finding a planet and doing a planetary scan before landing so you can ensure your landing spot contains the primary resource you want.

Here's how to build an outpost in Starfield:

Find the exact location on the planet you want to build your outpost. Equip your scanner and search for areas that contain the resource you're looking for. Place a beacon in your chosen location. Build an extractor on a nearby mineral, and build a power source nearby.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Congratulations! You should now be extracting that mineral, as long as your provided power is higher than your required power. It's worth noting that individual extractors cannot store much, so it is recommended that you build some storage for the harvested mineral to be kept in. For it to happen automatically, you must link the extractor to the storage in build mode.

How to build a network of outposts

Now you understand the basics of automatic resource gathering, you can build upon those foundations. Helium-3 is the resource that is used as fuel for pretty much everything in Starfield, so having at least one outpost dedicated to harvesting it is recommended. This will allow you to set up cargo links with different systems and eventually have one huge, glamorous base, with a sprawling network of smaller outposts throughout the universe, all of which have their resources automatically coming back to your main base. Here's how it works: