Starfield Status Effects: How to cure all injuries and infections

Here's how to cure all injuries, infections, and other status effects

Want to know how to cure deadly status effects in Starfield? Exploring alien planets comes with plenty of danger, and it's not just creatures and pirates. Starfield has a host of status effects that can hit your character, from infections to broken bones. These can put a real damper on your adventure, hampering your mobility, draining your health, and more. If you're looking to cure any Starfield status effects you might have, here's how.

How to cure Status Effects in Starfield

How to cure a status effect in Starfield depends on what that Status Effect is. First off, you'll want to verify which status effects, or afflictions, you have by opening the main menu and pressing the prompt for the character menu. From here you can select "Status Effects", which will give you a handy list of all the status effects your character is currently suffering from.

Option 1: Go see a doctor

The easiest way to cure any status effect is to simply go to a medical facility and find a doctor. Some locations, like Ranger HQ in Akila, will have an in-house doctor, while other locations will have a shop called Reliant Medical. You can pay a doctor 1000 credits to heal all of your status effects and restore your health.

Option 2: Cure it yourself

If there's no doctor nearby or you don't want to spend 1000 credits, you'll need to use consumable medicine, which you can buy at most stores in Starfield. Below is a list of all status effects in Starfield and how to cure each of them.

  • Brain Injury - Injector or Snake Oil
  • Burn - Heal Paste
  • Concussion - Injector or Snake Oil
  • Contusion - Bandages or Zipper Bandages
  • Dislocated Limb - Immobilizer
  • Fractured Limb - Immobilizer
  • Fractured Skull - Immobilizer
  • Frostbite - Heal Paste
  • Heatstroke - Injector or Snake Oil
  • Hernia - Injector or Snake Oil
  • Hypothermia - Injector or Snake Oil
  • Infection - Antibiotics
  • Laceration - Bandages or Zipper Bandages
  • Lung Damage - Injector or Snake Oil
  • Poisoned - Injector or Snake Oil
  • Puncture Wound - Bandages or Zipper Bandages
  • Radiation Poisoning - Injector or Snake Oil
  • Torn Muscle - Immobilizer
Not every store will carry every kind of medicine, but you can usually find the majority of it in big cities. You'll also pick up a bunch of medicine while simply exploring, so don't be afraid to use it when you need it.

That's everything you need to know about curing status effects in Starfield. If you need money to buy medicine, make sure to check out our Starfield pickpocketing guide. You can also see our guide for the best Starfield builds in the game.

