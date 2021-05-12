Stargate: Timekeepers is a new RTS from the Phantom Doctrine devs

I know Stargate is a massive long-running series, but I have only ever seen the film (and maybe one or two random episodes). It's bad and cheesy but in the most entertaining way, so naturally I think that's how a Stargate game should be. I sure hope Stargate: Timekeepers is going to be like that, at least. It's an upcoming real-time strategy game coming to PC, developed by CreativeForge Games (who made Phantom Doctrine), and published by Slitherine (who previously pubbed Starship Troopers: Terran Command).

Here's the first trailer. It's just a nice gate opening up.

The game was revealed last night during Slitherine's Home Of Wargames announceathon.

"Stargate: Timekeepers departs from the end of Season 7 of the Stargate SG-1 main plot to create a wholly original story starting during the Battle of Antarctica, where Command Eva McCain and her team are tasked with supporting the SG-1 against Anubis’s fleet," it says in the trailer description. "The aftermath of the battle sees Commander McCain and her squad face an epic adventure that spans multiple original locations."

The game is officially licensed by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) - the first time in 10 years a game a has been licensed. The last one was the third-person shooter Stargate: Resistance, which came out in 2010, and had its servers shut down just a year later.

There have been a couple of Stargate mobile games, and an MMO, Stargate Worlds, was announced and cancelled years ago. That one's a shame, because, from what I've seen of the series, a lot of it is about adventure, I think it would've fit quite well as an MMO - or an adventure game, actually. Here's hoping Stargate: Timekeepers can capture some more of that adventurous spirit.

Stargate: Timekeepers doesn't have a release date just yet, but we do know it's coming to PC at some point.