Stargate: Timekeepers looks like a sci-fi Shadow Tactics

Stargate: Timekeepers was announced back in May with little more than a cinematic. Most of my initial interest was tied to its developer, Creative Forge Games, who made interesting-but-flawed stealth XCOMlike Phantom Doctrine.

Now there's a soundless gameplay trailer of Stargate in action, and ooh, it looks a lot like Commandos.

Is Commandos still the reference to use? It's also like Desperados or, as the title says, Shadow Tactics. Stargate: Timekeepers is a real-time tactical stealth game about sneaking around the woods, distracting guards, and choking-out those you can't avoid.

"Stargate: Timekeepers is a real-time tactics game where you lead a team of specialists through a story-driven campaign set in the SG-1 universe", says Timekeepers Steam page. "Sneak your characters behind enemy lines, use their unique skills, craft the perfect plan to unravel a timeloop mystery, and defeat the Goa’uld threat."

There's not much more information than that and what was included in the original announcement. Timekeepers' plot apparently "departs from the end of season 7 of the Stargate SG-1 main plot to create an original story," telling the story of Commander Eva McCain as they support SG-1 against Anubis's fleet across 14 missions.

I'm not a huge Stargate fan, despite having watched far too much of it when I stumbled across it on TV. I do love real-time tactics though, and will take as many games about patrol routes and view cones as I can get. Timekeepers has no release date yet.