The best Steam Deck microSD card just got a huge Black Friday discount

If you want to bump up the storage for your Switch or Steam Deck, then Black Friday is going to be a fantastic time to do just that.

You can currently pick up a SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for just $88.99 on Amazon. These usually go for about $110 so this represents a very nice deal for an already cheap microSD.

SanDisk Ultra microSD 1.5TB $88.99 (was $149.99), or £79.99 in the UK. Fast transfer speeds for quick loading time with up to 150MB/s read. See at Amazon

If you’re in the UK, you can also pick up one of these from Amazon in the Black Friday sales. They’re currently going for £79.99.

The SanDisk Ultra cards run surprisingly well and can more than hold their own against a raft of much pricier options. The fact that you can even get a 1.5TB option is a testament to how much of a bargain these cards are. Popping one of these in your Steam Deck will pretty much give you as much storage as you’re able to have.

These cards are consistently ranked among our favourite microSD cards to use with a Switch or Steam Deck. They certainly represent the best option available at their price point.

Fancy an alternative? The TeamGroup 1TB A2 Pro Plus micro SD card is currently down to $57.99 on Amazon as well. At this price, it's hard not to jump on the opportunity. Plus, if you don't need something quite as big, the 512GB version is also discounted and down to $33.99 today as well.

A note on interfaces and speeds

If you’re only going to understand one thing when choosing a microSD card, it's the UHS (ultra high speed) interface. The majority of cards used for the Steam Deck and Switch use UHS-I, UHS-I supports speeds up to 104MB/s.

You can get USH-II and UHS-III cards, and these can reach speeds of 312MB/s and 624MB/s respectively. Your Steam Deck is limited to UHS-I speeds though, so you’d be spending the money on a pricier card that won’t have any effect on gaming performance.

The Asus ROG Ally does support UHS-II, so if you’re thinking about getting one of those, it might be worth your money to shell out for a more advanced card.