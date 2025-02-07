Our favorite microSD card for Steam Deck is on sale today at Amazon, save 45% for a limited time

Running out of space on your Steam Deck or ROG Ally X again? Sitting there, deleting games like it's some emotional farewell? Stop that. Your least favorite RPS writer found a ridiculous Amazon deal on our favorite microSD card for Steam Deck, the Samsung Pro Plus.

For a limited time, you can grab this lightning-fast, ultra-reliable microSD card for just $39.99 in the US (47% off, down from $75.99) or £40.99 in the UK (45% off, down from £73.99). It's precisely what you need to never make those tough choices on what remains on the Deck, ever again.

While we're at it, let's look at the alternatives as well, because while this is our favorite microSD card for Steam Deck, and is also on sale, it's not the cheapest going. Check out the TeamGroup A2 Pro Plus Card 512GB if you're looking for those additional savings, as it's $29.99 right now as well.

Is there a performance difference between istalling games on a microSD card and the Steam Deck’s SSD?

For most games, the primary difference is in load times; performance, like framerates, remains largely unaffected when using a microSD card. However, some games that leverage the high speeds of SSDs—such as Cyberpunk 2077 with its open-world streaming and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with its dimension-hopping sequences—may experience slight delays when loading scenes from a microSD card. These delays are nearly imperceptible when using an SSD.

That said, these examples are quite rare. A notable exception is Starfield, which demands an SSD even on high-end desktops. Since it doesn’t perform well on the Steam Deck’s hardware regardless, storage speed is less of an issue. The majority of your game library should run perfectly fine from a microSD card.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card: is it worth it?

This isn't some cheap, no-name SD card that turns loading screens into endurance tests either. 180MB/s read and 130MB/s write speeds mean your games load fast, run smoothly, and keep up with your reflexes. It is A2-rated for rapid app performance, UHS-I, U3, and V30 certified, and built for speed, so even big open-world titles won't slow you down. The UK deal also throws in a USB card reader for extra convenience.

Are you worried about durability? Don't be. This card is waterproof, temperature-proof, X-ray-proof, magnet-proof, and drop-proof. Unless you drop it into an active volcano, it is fine. And with Samsung's 10-year warranty, you're covered even if the impossible happens.

If you're smart, grab this while you can. 512GB is the sweet spot for portable gaming, giving you plenty of room for your AAA library, indie gems, and massive updates that get bigger every year. You could keep stressing over storage or fix the problem once and for all. Your Steam Deck, ROG Ally X, and gaming sanity will thank you.

