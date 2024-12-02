Get the Perfect Steam Deck Power Bank for $74 This Cyber Monday

Have you ever been pretty deep into a Steam Deck session playing a very gra[hically extensive game like God of War: Ragnarok and realised just how quickly the battery gets drained? It’s a familiar and frustrating feeling for many Steam Deck owners. Luckily, there’s a solution!

All you need to do is pick up a power bank that you can use to keep your Steam Deck charged on the go. Our top pick is the Anker 737 24,000mAh portable charger. It’s currently included in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale and you can pick it up for just $73.99 (don’t forget to tick the $6 coupon box when you add to basket)/£79.99 in the UK.

These portable chargers come with a more-than-enough 24,000mAh capacity and 140W output, so you can use your Steam Deck safe in the knowledge that his power bank is going to keep you juiced up for as long as you need. It’s also TSA-approved, so airport security is a breeze with this power bank too.

Don’t worry if you’ve not got a Steam Deck, you can use these bad boys with an ASUS ROG-Ally and a Switch as well.

The Anker PowerCore 737 has two USB C ports and one USB A port. One of the USB C ports is bi-directional, so it can be used to charge your devices and be used to recharge the power bank.

I couldn’t recommend a power bank, any power bank, enough. You’ve never felt relief like seeing a device run critically low on charge while you’re outside and then remembering that you can just charge the thing right then and there. Endless Steam Deck sessions await you if you grab this Cyber Monday deal