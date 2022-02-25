Current line-up of Steam Deck games: Verified, Playable and UnsupportedAll the Steam Deck games that passed Valve's tests, and all those that didn't
The Steam Deck is a fun piece of kit, though the smiles might drop if a certain game turns out to be incompatible with it. Fortunately, Valve have a compatibility review programme in place, which aims to test every game on Steam and categorise them by how affable they are to the handheld PC’s SteamOS software and control setup – as well as how well they perform. And here, you’ll find a full list of every Verified, Playable and Unsupported Steam Deck game, so you can know before you buy what will work.
For games you already own, finding out the review result is even easier than Ctrl+F-ing through this list, as Valve have a compatibility checking tool that can list all the games in your Steam library by category.
All that said, remember that a game doesn’t need to go through Valve’s review process to be fully functional on the Steam Deck; some of the best-performing games I’ve played on it are still untested at the time of writing. But more games are being tested and categorised every day, so to help take the guesswork out of compatibility, we’ll be keeping this list updated as new games complete their reviews.
Which games are compatible with the Steam Deck?
Strictly speaking, no-one knows precisely how many games are compatible with the Steam Deck, as Valve’s review process will take months (if not years) to cover the tens of thousands of games on the platform. And because more PC games are constantly releasing, the process will need to run indefinitely. The good news, though, is that most of the games tested so far are at least somewhat functional, with the biggest majority being fully compatible.
Any games that complete the review process are put into one of three categories: Verified, Playable, and Unsupported. Verified games are the gold standard, working immediately with the Deck’s hardware and software while being able to run at 30fps or above. Playable games will have most of their key functionality working, though you may need to deal with minor issues like small text or a control scheme that needs manual customisation. Unsupported games don’t currently work as intended on the Steam Deck, whether it’s though unacceptably low performance, software incompatibility or unworkable controls.
Verified Steam Deck Games
If a game has Verified status, it will run on the Steam Deck without a hitch. These games work well with the Deck's controls, no software compatibility problems to speak of, and can run well enough on the Deck's APU to manage at least 30fps. Sometimes on Low settings, admittedly, but nobody's perfect.
On the Steam Deck itself, Verified games are also sorted into a 'Great on Deck' section of the Steam Library UI. Handy, if you've got a massive collection and want quick access to the best performers.
- [NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection] NINJA GAIDEN Σ2
- 8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Story About My Uncle
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Aeterna Noctis
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Animal Super Squad
- Aokana - Four Rhythms Across the Blue
- Ape Out
- Aragami
- Art of Rally
- Automobilista 2
- Baba Is You
- Babble Royale
- BattleBlock Theater
- Bayonetta
- Beacon
- Before We Leave
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
- Beholder
- Big Farm: Story
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Blacksad (Blacksad: Under the Skin)
- Blasphemous
- Blue Fire
- Boomerang X
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Business Tour - Online Multiplayer Board Game
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Carto
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Castle Crashers
- Cat Quest
- Cat Quest II
- Caveblazers
- Celeste
- Chasm
- Chernobylite
- Chorus
- Circuit Superstars
- Cloudpunk
- Clue/Cluedo: The Classic Mystery Game
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crush Crush
- Cuphead
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Cyber Hook
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
- Dark Deity
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Daymare: 1998
- Dead Cells
- Dead Estate
- Death Road to Canada
- Death Stranding
- Death Trash
- Deathloop
- Death's Door
- Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Demon Turf
- Desperados III
- Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder
- Devil May Cry 5
- DiRT Rally
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Dishonored
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Doom II: Hell on Earth (Doom II)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Digital Edition of Light)
- Drawful 2
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Dying Light
- Eastward
- Edge Of Eternity
- Elderborn
- Endless Space - Definitive Edition
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West Premium Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Epic Battle Fantasy 5
- Everhood
- Evil Genius 2 (Evil Genius 2: World Domination)
- Evoland
- Evoland 2
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
- Fable Anniversary
- Fae Tactics
- Fallout Shelter
- Fantasy Blacksmith
- Farm Together
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Fez
- Fight Knight
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy II
- Final Fantasy III
- Final Fantasy IV
- Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Firewatch
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 3
- Football, Tactics & Glory
- Fox Hime Zero
- FTL: Faster Than Light
- Furi
- Furry Shades of Gay 2: A Shade Gayer
- Gang Beasts
- Gas Station Simulator
- Genital Jousting
- Ghost Exorcism INC.
- Ghostrunner
- Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions
- God Eater Resurrection
- God of War
- Grapple Dog
- Graveyard Keeper
- GRID (2019)
- Griftlands
- Grim Clicker
- Grime
- Gris
- Guacamelee! 2
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hades
- Half-Life 2
- Hand of Fate 2
- Happy's Humble Burger Farm
- Haven
- Heave Ho
- Heavenly Bodies
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hellish Quart
- Hentai Bad Girls
- Hentai Girl Hime
- Hitman 3
- Hitman
- Hollow Knight
- Horizon Chase Turbo
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Hotline Miami
- House Flipper
- Human: Fall Flat
- Huntdown
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Hypercharge: Unboxed
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
- Idle Wasteland
- I'm on Observation Duty 4
- Infinity Kingdom
- Inside
- Into the Breach
- Intravenous
- Ion Fury
- Isekai Quest
- Isekai Succubus ~My Genderbent Saga in Another World~
- Journey
- Journey To The Savage Planet
- Jump King
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- Katana Zero
- Killer Instinct
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance - Tower Defense
- Kingdom: Classic
- Kitaria Fables
- Koikari (Renai Karichaimashita: Koikari - Love For Hire)
- Kynseed
- Last Evil
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Let It Die
- Lethal League Blaze
- Life is Strange 2
- Life is Strange 2 - Episode 2
- Life is Strange Remastered
- Limbo
- Little Inferno
- Little Nightmares
- Littlewood
- Loop Odyssey
- Luck be a Landlord
- Mad Max
- Majikoi! Love Me Seriously!
- Manifold Garden
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Metal Unit
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Mini Motorways
- Minoria
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- MO:Astray
- Monster Sanctuary
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition
- Mortal Shell
- MudRunner
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- Muv-Luv (マブラヴ)
- Muv-Luv Alternative (マブラヴ オルタネイティヴ)
- My Friend Pedro
- NBA 2K22
- Nekopara Extra
- Nekopara Vol. 0
- Nekopara Vol. 4
- Nexomon
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Nidhogg
- No Longer Home
- Nobody Saves the World
- Noita
- Nuclear Throne
- Obduction
- Octopath Traveler
- Oozi: Earth Adventure
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Outward
- Overcooked
- Overcooked 2
- Paint the Town Red
- Pajama Sam in No Need to Hide When It's Dark Outside
- Paradise Killer
- Pathologic 2
- Payday 2
- PictoQuest
- Pit People
- PixelJunk Monsters Ultimate
- Portal 2
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Project CARS 3
- Project Warlock
- Psychonauts 2
- Punch Planet (Early Access)
- Pussy
- Rad
- Rain World
- Ratropolis
- Realm Grinder
- Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
- Redout: Enhanced Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- RIDE 4
- Ring of Pain
- Risk of Rain 2
- River City Girls
- Rocket League
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Roguebook
- Röki
- Roundguard
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Sable
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Sakura Angels
- Sakura Clicker
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Scarlet Nexus
- Secrets of Grindea
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Seeds of Chaos
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition
- Session: Skate Sim
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shenzen I/O
- Shining Resonance Refrain
- Shop Titans
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Siralim Ultimate
- Skater XL (Skater XL - The Ultimate Skateboarding Game)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Sonic Generations (Sonic Generations Collection)
- Sonic Mania
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Spelunky
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Strange Horticulture
- Streets of Rogue
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Supaplex
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- Super Robot Wars 30
- Superhot
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Supraland Six Inches Under
- Tales of Arise
- Tap Wizard 2
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Banner Saga
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Beast Inside
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- The Evil Within
- The Falconeer
- The Game of Life 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
- The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition
- The King of Fighters XIV Steam Edition
- The Lands of Eldyn
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante
- The Messenger
- The Room
- The Sexy Brutale
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- Them's Fightin' Herds
- This Is the Police 2
- Tohu
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Travellers Rest
- Treasure of Nadia
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Tsioque
- Tunche
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Twelve Minutes
- Ty the Tasmanian Tiger
- UnderMine
- Unpacking
- Unsighted
- Until We Die
- Untitled Goose Game
- Valkyria Chronicles
- Vampire Survivors
- Vampyr
- Vanquish
- Victor Vran (Victor Vran ARPG)
- Voidigo
- Webbed
- West of Dead
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- WHAT THE GOLF?
- Windjammers 2
- Wizard of Legend
- World of Horror
- Worms Armageddon
- Wrestledunk Sports
- WWE 2K19
- Wytchwood
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yoku's Island Express
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Your Chronicle
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
- 古剑奇谭三 (Gujian3)
- 战地指挥官国际版 (战地指挥官/Battleboom)
- 某旅行者的偷拍相册 (A Traveler's Photo Album)
Playable Steam Deck Games
Playable games are...playable, they just have a few quirks that preclude a more seamless jump from desktop to Steam Deck. These could include small text, the use of controller icons that don't match the Deck's, or the need to occasionally open up the digital keyboard to enter text. It's nothing that will ruin your fun, just some bumps to consider.
- 100% Orange Juice
- 5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel
- 60 Parsecs!
- 7 Days to Die
- A Dance of Fire and Ice
- A Way Out
- AdventureQuest 3D
- Age of History II
- AI＊Shoujo/AI＊少女
- Airport CEO
- Alien Shooter 2: Reloaded
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator
- American Truck Simulator
- Among Trees
- Among Us
- Anno 2205
- Antichamber
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- As Far As The Eye
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- ATOM RPG Trudograd
- Atomicrops
- Automation Empire
- Barony
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- BeamNG.drive
- Before Your Eyes
- Bejeweled 3
- Between the Stars
- Binary Domain
- Biomutant
- Bird
- Bitburner
- Black Book
- Black Skylands
- Blade Assault
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
- Bloons Adventure Time TD
- Bloons TD 6
- Bloons TD Battles 2
- Bloons TD Battles
- Bloons TD5
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
- Bravely Default II
- Breathedge
- Buddy Simulator 1984
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- Carcassonne: The Official Board Game (Carcassonne - Tiles & Tactics)
- Cartel Tycoon
- Castle in the Clouds (Castle in The Clouds DX)
- Cat Goes Fishing
- Cats in Time
- Caves of Qud
- Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends
- Chair Simulator
- Chinese Parents
- Cities: Skylines
- City Car Driving
- Claire's Quest: GOLD
- Cold Waters
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Contraption Maker
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
- Cookie Clicker
- CosmicBreak Universal
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Craftopia
- Crusader Kings III
- Crying Suns
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Daemon X Machina
- Dark Souls: Remastered
- Darkest Dungeon
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- DCS World Steam Edition
- Dead Space 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Defend the Rook
- Defense Grid: The Awakening
- Destroy All Humans!
- Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
- Dicey Dungeons
- Disgaea 2 PC
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition)
- Dominions 5 (Dominions 5 - Warriors of the Faith)
- Don't Starve Together
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS
- Dorfromantik
- Dota 2
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Dragon Cliff 龙崖 (Dragon Cliff)
- Dragonia
- Drug Dealer Simulator
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Dungreed
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Earth Defence Force 5
- Element TD 2
- ELEX
- Empyrion - Galactic Survival
- Epido
- Escape Dungeon 2
- Eternal Return
- Everyday Genius: SquareLogic
- Expeditions: Rome
- F1 2021
- Factorio
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 4
- Fallout
- Farm Manager 2021
- Farming Simulator 19
- FATE
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Upgrade
- Fireworks Mania
- FlatOut 2
- Football Manager 2019
- Football Manager 2020 Touch
- Football Manager 2021
- Football Manager 2022
- Galactic Civilizations III
- Game of Thrones Winter is Coming
- Garden Paws
- Garfield Kart - Furious Racing
- Garfield Kart
- GemCraft - Frostborn Wrath
- GOAT OF DUTY
- God Eater 3
- Gordian Quest
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grim Dawn
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition
- Half-Life 2: Update
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Helldivers: Dive Harder Edition
- Hero Siege
- Humankind
- I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator
- ICBM
- IdleOn - The Idle MMO
- Incremental Epic Hero
- Infinifactory
- Inscryption
- Internet Cafe Simulator
- Iron Harvest
- Islanders
- It Takes Two Friend's Pass
- It Takes Two
- Jalopy
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 4
- Kerbal Space Program
- Killing Floor 2
- Kind Words
- King's Bounty: Dark Side
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingsway
- Knockout City
- Lake
- Lazy Galaxy
- Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game
- Left to Survive (Left to Survive: Shooter PVP)
- Legends of Idleon MMO (IdleOn - The Idle MMO)
- LEGO DC Super Villains
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean The Video Game
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Library Of Ruina
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Nightmares II
- Lobotomy Corporation
- Loop Hero
- Lost in Random
- Low Magic Age
- Mad Games Tycoon
- Madden NFL 21
- Madden NFL 22
- Madness: Project Nexus
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Magicka
- Mars Horizon
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mashinky
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Master Reboot
- Megaquarium
- Men of War: Assault Squad
- Midnight Protocol
- Milk outside a bag of milk outside a bag of milk
- MindSeize
- Mist Legacy
- MMORPG Tycoon 2
- Mon Bazou
- Moncage
- Monkey Island 2: Special Edition
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Muck
- Mushihimesama
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- MX vs ATV All Out
- My Time At Portia
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Need for Speed Heat
- Nexomon: Extinction
- NGU Idle
- NGU Industries
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
- NieR:Automata
- NIMBY Rails
- Nine Parchments
- Offworld Trading Company
- Old School RuneScape
- OMORI
- OpenTTD
- Outer Wilds
- Parkasaurus
- Partisans 1941
- Path of Exile
- Pathfinder Adventures
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- PC Building Simulator
- Peggle Nights
- Pet idle
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity
- Pinball FX3
- Planet Coaster
- Planet Zoo
- Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year Edition
- Poker Night at the Inventory
- Poly Bridge 2
- Popup Dungeon
- Prison Simulator
- Production Line
- Psychonauts
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- Quake Live
- Quake Live
- Quantum Break
- Quickie: A Love Hotel Story
- Raft
- Railroads Online!
- Rayman Legends
- Ready or Not
- Realm of the Mad God Exalt
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- Recipe for Disaster
- Red Solstice 2: Survivors
- Regency Solitaire
- RimWorld
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Robotics;Notes Elite
- Rogue Fable III
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition
- Rome: Total War Collection
- RuneScape
- Sakura Dungeon
- Satisfactory
- Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders
- Secret Neighbor
- Serin Fate
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition
- Slapshot: Rebound
- Slasher's Keep
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 4
- SNKRX
- SNOW (The Ultimate Edition)
- SnowRunner
- Soda Dungeon 2
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic Adventure 2
- South Park The Fractured But Whole
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Haven
- Space Travel Idle
- SpeedRunners
- Spiral Clicker
- Spiral Knights
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
- Sprocket
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2005)
- Star Wars: Battlefront II
- STAR WARS: Squadrons
- Star Wars: The Old Republic
- Starcom: Nexus
- State of Decay: Year-One
- STEINS;GATE
- Stellaris
- Stories of Bethem: Full Moon
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Subnautica
- Succubus
- Super Animal Royale
- Super Auto Pets
- Suzerain
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Swords of Legends Online
- System Shock 2
- Tales of Maj'Eyal
- Tales of Zestiria
- Tangledeep
- Tank Mechanic Simulator
- Team Fortress 2
- The Ascent
- The Church in the Darkness
- The Crew
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Forest
- The Last Stand Legacy Collection
- The Long Drive
- The Room 4: Old Sins
- The Room Three
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- The Spiral Scouts
- The Surge
- The Ultimatest Battle
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witness
- Thief Simulator
- Thief
- This Is the Police
- This Land Is My Land
- Timberborn
- Time Clickers
- Titanfall 2
- tModLoader
- Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation
- Tomb Raider
- Torchlight
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Townscaper
- TrackMania United Forever
- TrackMania² Stadium
- Train Valley 2
- Tribes of Midgard
- Trine (Trine Enchanted Edition)
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Twilight Struggle
- Two Point Hospital
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Underworld Idle
- UnEpic
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
- Unturned
- Valheim
- Vertiginous Golf
- Vivid Knight
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
- VVVVVV
- War Selection
- War Thunder
- Wargroove
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Prophecy
- WARNO
- Wartales
- Wasteland 3
- We Need To Go Deeper
- West of Loathing
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World Nations Game
- World of Tanks
- Worms Revolution
- Wreckfest
- XCOM 2
- Youtubers Life
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- 太吾绘卷 The Scroll Of Taiwu
- 觅长生
Unsupported Steam Deck Games
Alas, there will be some games that can't or won't work on the Steam Deck at all. These fall into the Unsupported category, whether it be due to incompatible anti-cheat, a complete lack of controller support, poor performance, or a reliance on VR. It's possible that some games might be Unsupported now but later gain Playable or Verified status through software and firmware updates, but don't get your hopes too far up.
- A-Tech Cybernetic VR
- Accounting+
- After the Fall - Launch Edition
- After The Fall Playtest
- After The Fall
- Ancestors Legacy
- Anno 1404 - History Edition
- Another Eden
- ANVIL
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Construct
- Arcade LA Deadzone
- ArcheAge: Unchained
- Arizona Sunshine
- Ark Park
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Audioshield
- Aura Kingdom
- Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Battlerite
- Battlewake
- Beat Saber
- BERSERK and the Band of the Hawk
- BinaryBotsVR
- Black Desert
- Black Squad
- Blade & Sorcery
- BLEACH Brave Souls
- Bless Unleashed
- Blind
- Block'hood VR
- Blood Trail
- Boneworks
- Book of Demons
- Book of Travels
- Borderlands 2 VR
- BOXVR
- Bright Memory: Infinite
- Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency
- Budget Cuts
- Bullets And More VR - BAM VR
- BVRGER VAN
- Call of Duty 2
- Candy Kingdom
- Catherine Classic
- Chroma Lab
- Chuzzle Deluxe
- Clash of Chefs VR
- Closers
- Coloring Game 4
- Combat Mission Shock Force 2
- Command: Modern Operations
- Compound
- Conan Exiles
- Contagion VR: Outbreak
- Containment Initiative
- Contractors VR (Contractors)
- Contractors
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Crazy Farm : VRGROUND
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Crisis VRigade 2
- Crisis VRigade
- Crossout
- cyubeVR
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Effect 2 VR
- Dead Frontier 2
- Deadside
- Deceit
- Demeo
- Deplau
- Desolate
- Digimon Masters Online
- DJMax Respect V
- Doom VFR
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ballk Z: Kakarot
- Drake Hollow
- Dreadhalls
- Drunkn Bar Fight
- Duck Game
- Duck Season
- Due Process
- Duke Nukem Forever
- DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires
- Eastside Hockey Manager
- Electronauts (Electronauts - VR Music)
- Elsword
- EscapeVR: The Basement
- EscapeVR: Trapped Above the Clouds
- Espire 1: VR Operative
- Eternity Warriors VR
- EVE Online
- EverQuest II
- Everyday Golf VR
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fallen Earth Classic
- Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes
- Fallout 4 VR
- Fantasy Smith VR
- Fatal Frame / Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water
- Fault
- Flat Worlds
- Floor Plan: Hands-On Edition
- For Honor
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Fuser
- Gal*Gun VR
- Galactic Rangers VR
- Gears 5
- Ghost of a Tale
- Google Earth VR
- Gorilla Tag
- Gorn
- GrandChase
- Gravity Sketch VR (Gravity Sketch)
- Gun Beat
- Gun Club VR
- Gungrave VR U.N
- Gungrave VR
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hard Bullet
- Heaven Island Life
- Hell Let Loose
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice VR Edition
- Hello Neighbor
- Hellsplit: Arena
- Heroes of Might & Magic V: Tribes of the East
- Hidden Deep
- HighFleet
- Hit The Hive
- HoloBall
- Holopoint
- Home Design 3D
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Honkai Impact 3rd
- Hop Step Sing! Nozokanaide Naked Heart (HQ Edition)
- Horizon's Gate
- Horror Bar
- Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
- Hotel Transylvania Popstic
- House Flipper VR
- Hunt: Showdown
- Hunting in Ancient Asia
- I Expect You To Die 2
- I Expect You To Die
- In Death
- In Orbit
- In Silence
- Industries of Titan
- Infinite Lagrange
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Insurgency
- Into the Radius VR
- Intruder
- Iron Power (IronPower)
- Jam Studio VR - Education & Health Care Edition
- Jet Island
- Job Simulator
- John Wick Chronicles
- Jump Force
- Just Cause 2
- Karnage Chronicles
- King Arthur: Knight's Tale
- King's Bounty II
- Knockout League - Arcade VR Boxing
- Knockout League (Knockout League - Arcade VR Boxing)
- KurtzPel
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Last Oasis
- Legendary Tales
- Lemnis Gate
- Let's Build a Zoo
- Lightblade VR
- Lockdown VR: Kidnapped
- Loco Dojo
- London Museum Of Water & Steam
- Lost Ark
- Lost Ruins
- Lust Epidemic
- Mabinogi
- Master Bladesmith
- MasterpieceVR
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
- Metachromium
- Microsoft Maquette
- Mini Hockey VR
- Miscreated
- Moero Chronicle
- Monopoly Plus
- Moss
- MotoGP 21
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Nakara: Bladepoint
- Naked Sun
- Nanome
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- Natural Locomotion
- Naval Action
- Necro Defense
- NEKOPARA Vol. 2
- NEKOPARA Vol. 3
- New World
- No-brainer Heroes
- Northgard
- NosTale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- OneShot
- Onward
- OrbusVR (OrbusVR: Reborn)
- Orcs Must Die! Unchained
- Outlast
- Outriders VR
- OVRdrop
- Pacify
- Patron
- Pavlov VR
- Persona 4 Golden
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
- Pico Park
- Pinball FX2 VR
- Pistol Whip
- Pixel Ripped 1989
- PlanetSide 2
- PokerStars VR
- Police Enforcement VR : 1-K-27
- Population: One
- Post Scriptum
- PowerBeatsVR
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Propnight
- Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
- Pupil: Wandering VR (瞳：祈愿 VR / Pupil: Wandering VR)
- Quake III Arena
- QuiVr
- RAGE 2
- Ragnarock
- Raw Data
- Realm Royale
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Rec Room
- Red Matter
- Regenesis Arcade
- Revoke
- Rezzil Index / Lite
- Richie's Plank Experience
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Ring of Elysium
- Robinson: The Journey
- Rogue Company
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
- RPG NPC Simulator VR
- Rush
- Sairento VR
- Samurai Warriors 5
- Scavengers
- Scythe: Digital Edition
- Seeking Dawn
- Senren＊Banka
- Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope
- Shadow Empire
- Slap City
- Smash Legends
- Sophie's Guardian
- Soulworker
- Soviet Lunapark VR
- Space Junkies - Beta
- Space Junkies
- Space Pirate Trainer
- Sparc
- SpellForce 3 Reforced
- SportsBar VR (Sports Bar VR)
- Sprint Vector
- Spuds Unearthed
- Squad
- Stand Out
- Star Control: Origins
- Star Shelter
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy
- Stargaze
- Staxel
- Stay Out
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
- Stride
- Summer Funland
- Superhot VR
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- SURV1V3
- Surviving Mars
- Sweet Surrender
- Swords of Gurrah
- Synth Ninja
- Synth Riders
- Tales of Berseria
- Taphouse VR
- The Anacrusis
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- The Bus
- The Crew 2
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Gallery - Episode 1: Call of the Starseed
- The Gallery - Episode 2: Heart of the Emberstone
- The Golf Club VR
- The Good Life
- The Grand Museum VR
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- The Infected
- The King of Fighters XIII Steam Edition
- The Lab
- The Last Campfire
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Lost Shrine - Escape Room
- The RisenDead : VR
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Thrill of the Fight
- The Typing of The Dead: Overkill
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- The Wizards - Dark Times
- The Wizards Enhanced Edition
- theBlu
- Thief Simulator VR
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Tilt Brush
- Time Travel VR
- Tinkertown
- To the Top
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Toram Online
- Torn
- Totally Accurate Battlegrounds
- Towards a perilous journey
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trickster VR (Trickster VR: Co-op Dungeon Crawler)
- Tricolour Lovestory
- Trove
- Trover Saves the Universe
- Turing Tumble VR
- Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Ultimate Custom Night
- Unknightly
- Unravel Two
- Unreal Tournament 3: Black Edition
- Until You Fall
- Vacation Simulator
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines
- Vanishing Realms
- Ven VR Adventure
- Vertical Shift
- Vindictus
- Virtual Battlegrounds
- Virtual Desktop
- Virtual Virtual Reality
- Voronium - Locust Sols
- VR Battleship Yamato
- VR Kanojo (VRカノジョ)
- VR Office Experience
- VRGROUND : Crazy Farm
- VRobot
- Vroom: Galleon
- VTOL VR
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Waltz of the Wizard
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Watch Dogs 2
- WebbVR: The James Webb Space Telescope Virtual Experience
- Werewolves Within
- Westworld Awakening
- Will To Live Online
- Windlands 2
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
- XERA: Survival
- Yosumin!
- Yosumin!
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys Origin
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition
- Z1 Battle Royale
- Zero Caliber VR
- Zero Killed
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zuma's Revenge
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
- 東方幕華祭 TouHou Makuka Sai ~ Fantastic Danmaku Festival
- 狼と香辛料VR/Spice&WolfVR
- 瞳：祈愿 VR / Pupil: Wandering VR