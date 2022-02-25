The Steam Deck is a fun piece of kit, though the smiles might drop if a certain game turns out to be incompatible with it. Fortunately, Valve have a compatibility review programme in place, which aims to test every game on Steam and categorise them by how affable they are to the handheld PC’s SteamOS software and control setup – as well as how well they perform. And here, you’ll find a full list of every Verified, Playable and Unsupported Steam Deck game, so you can know before you buy what will work.

For games you already own, finding out the review result is even easier than Ctrl+F-ing through this list, as Valve have a compatibility checking tool that can list all the games in your Steam library by category.

All that said, remember that a game doesn’t need to go through Valve’s review process to be fully functional on the Steam Deck; some of the best-performing games I’ve played on it are still untested at the time of writing. But more games are being tested and categorised every day, so to help take the guesswork out of compatibility, we’ll be keeping this list updated as new games complete their reviews.

Which games are compatible with the Steam Deck?

Strictly speaking, no-one knows precisely how many games are compatible with the Steam Deck, as Valve’s review process will take months (if not years) to cover the tens of thousands of games on the platform. And because more PC games are constantly releasing, the process will need to run indefinitely. The good news, though, is that most of the games tested so far are at least somewhat functional, with the biggest majority being fully compatible.

Any games that complete the review process are put into one of three categories: Verified, Playable, and Unsupported. Verified games are the gold standard, working immediately with the Deck’s hardware and software while being able to run at 30fps or above. Playable games will have most of their key functionality working, though you may need to deal with minor issues like small text or a control scheme that needs manual customisation. Unsupported games don’t currently work as intended on the Steam Deck, whether it’s though unacceptably low performance, software incompatibility or unworkable controls.

Verified Steam Deck Games

If a game has Verified status, it will run on the Steam Deck without a hitch. These games work well with the Deck's controls, no software compatibility problems to speak of, and can run well enough on the Deck's APU to manage at least 30fps. Sometimes on Low settings, admittedly, but nobody's perfect.

On the Steam Deck itself, Verified games are also sorted into a 'Great on Deck' section of the Steam Library UI. Handy, if you've got a massive collection and want quick access to the best performers.

[NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection] NINJA GAIDEN Σ2

8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Story About My Uncle

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Aeterna Noctis

Alien: Isolation

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Amnesia: Rebirth

Animal Super Squad

Aokana - Four Rhythms Across the Blue

Ape Out

Aragami

Art of Rally

Automobilista 2

Baba Is You

Babble Royale

BattleBlock Theater

Bayonetta

Beacon

Before We Leave

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

Beholder

Big Farm: Story

BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Blacksad (Blacksad: Under the Skin)

Blasphemous

Blue Fire

Boomerang X

Bridge Constructor Portal

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Business Tour - Online Multiplayer Board Game

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Carto

CarX Drift Racing Online

Castle Crashers

Cat Quest

Cat Quest II

Caveblazers

Celeste

Chasm

Chernobylite

Chorus

Circuit Superstars

Cloudpunk

Clue/Cluedo: The Classic Mystery Game

Control Ultimate Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crush Crush

Cuphead

Curse of the Dead Gods

Cyber Hook

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

Dark Deity

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls III

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Daymare: 1998

Dead Cells

Dead Estate

Death Road to Canada

Death Stranding

Death Trash

Deathloop

Death's Door

Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Demon Turf

Desperados III

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder

Devil May Cry 5

DiRT Rally

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

Dishonored

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Doom II: Hell on Earth (Doom II)

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Digital Edition of Light)

Drawful 2

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Dying Light

Eastward

Edge Of Eternity

Elderborn

Endless Space - Definitive Edition

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West Premium Edition

Enter the Gungeon

Epic Battle Fantasy 5

Everhood

Evil Genius 2 (Evil Genius 2: World Domination)

Evoland

Evoland 2

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

Fable Anniversary

Fae Tactics

Fallout Shelter

Fantasy Blacksmith

Farm Together

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark

Fez

Fight Knight

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Firewatch

Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Five Nights at Freddy's 3

Football, Tactics & Glory

Fox Hime Zero

FTL: Faster Than Light

Furi

Furry Shades of Gay 2: A Shade Gayer

Gang Beasts

Gas Station Simulator

Genital Jousting

Ghost Exorcism INC.

Ghostrunner

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions

God Eater Resurrection

God of War

Grapple Dog

Graveyard Keeper

GRID (2019)

Griftlands

Grim Clicker

Grime

Gris

Guacamelee! 2

Gunfire Reborn

Hades

Half-Life 2

Hand of Fate 2

Happy's Humble Burger Farm

Haven

Heave Ho

Heavenly Bodies

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hellish Quart

Hentai Bad Girls

Hentai Girl Hime

Hitman 3

Hitman

Hollow Knight

Horizon Chase Turbo

Horizon Zero Dawn

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hotline Miami

House Flipper

Human: Fall Flat

Huntdown

Hyper Light Drifter

Hypercharge: Unboxed

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Idle Wasteland

I'm on Observation Duty 4

Infinity Kingdom

Inside

Into the Breach

Intravenous

Ion Fury

Isekai Quest

Isekai Succubus ~My Genderbent Saga in Another World~

Journey

Journey To The Savage Planet

Jump King

Katamari Damacy REROLL

Katana Zero

Killer Instinct

Kingdom Rush Vengeance - Tower Defense

Kingdom: Classic

Kitaria Fables

Koikari (Renai Karichaimashita: Koikari - Love For Hire)

Kynseed

Last Evil

Left 4 Dead 2

Legend of Grimrock 2

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Let It Die

Lethal League Blaze

Life is Strange 2

Life is Strange 2 - Episode 2

Life is Strange Remastered

Limbo

Little Inferno

Little Nightmares

Littlewood

Loop Odyssey

Luck be a Landlord

Mad Max

Majikoi! Love Me Seriously!

Manifold Garden

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Unit

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Mini Motorways

Minoria

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

MO:Astray

Monster Sanctuary

Mordheim: City of the Damned

Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition

Mortal Shell

MudRunner

Murdered: Soul Suspect

Muv-Luv (マブラヴ)

Muv-Luv Alternative (マブラヴ オルタネイティヴ)

My Friend Pedro

NBA 2K22

Nekopara Extra

Nekopara Vol. 0

Nekopara Vol. 4

Nexomon

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nidhogg

No Longer Home

Nobody Saves the World

Noita

Nuclear Throne

Obduction

Octopath Traveler

Oozi: Earth Adventure

Orcs Must Die! 3

Ori and the Blind Forest

Outward

Overcooked

Overcooked 2

Paint the Town Red

Pajama Sam in No Need to Hide When It's Dark Outside

Paradise Killer

Pathologic 2

Payday 2

PictoQuest

Pit People

PixelJunk Monsters Ultimate

Portal 2

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Project CARS 3

Project Warlock

Psychonauts 2

Punch Planet (Early Access)

Pussy

Rad

Rain World

Ratropolis

Realm Grinder

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-

Redout: Enhanced Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

Return of the Obra Dinn

RIDE 4

Ring of Pain

Risk of Rain 2

River City Girls

Rocket League

Rogue Legacy 2

Roguebook

Röki

Roundguard

Ryse: Son of Rome

Sable

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Sakura Angels

Sakura Clicker

Sam & Max Save the World

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Scarlet Nexus

Secrets of Grindea

Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home

Seeds of Chaos

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition

Session: Skate Sim

Shadow Man Remastered

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shadow Warrior

Shadow Warrior 2

Shenzen I/O

Shining Resonance Refrain

Shop Titans

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

Siralim Ultimate

Skater XL (Skater XL - The Ultimate Skateboarding Game)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Sonic Generations (Sonic Generations Collection)

Sonic Mania

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Spelunky

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

SteamWorld Heist

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Stick Fight: The Game

Strange Horticulture

Streets of Rogue

Styx: Master of Shadows

Supaplex

Super Meat Boy

Super Meat Boy Forever

Super Mega Baseball 3

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Super Robot Wars 30

Superhot

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Supraland Six Inches Under

Tales of Arise

Tap Wizard 2

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Banner Saga

The Banner Saga 2

The Beast Inside

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The Evil Within

The Falconeer

The Game of Life 2

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 2

The Jackbox Party Pack 5

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match

The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition

The King of Fighters XIV Steam Edition

The Lands of Eldyn

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante

The Messenger

The Room

The Sexy Brutale

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

Them's Fightin' Herds

This Is the Police 2

Tohu

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Travellers Rest

Treasure of Nadia

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Tsioque

Tunche

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Twelve Minutes

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger

UnderMine

Unpacking

Unsighted

Until We Die

Untitled Goose Game

Valkyria Chronicles

Vampire Survivors

Vampyr

Vanquish

Victor Vran (Victor Vran ARPG)

Voidigo

Webbed

West of Dead

What Remains of Edith Finch

WHAT THE GOLF?

Windjammers 2

Wizard of Legend

World of Horror

Worms Armageddon

Wrestledunk Sports

WWE 2K19

Wytchwood

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yoku's Island Express

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Your Chronicle

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

古剑奇谭三 (Gujian3)

战地指挥官国际版 (战地指挥官/Battleboom)

某旅行者的偷拍相册 (A Traveler's Photo Album)

Playable Steam Deck Games

Playable games are...playable, they just have a few quirks that preclude a more seamless jump from desktop to Steam Deck. These could include small text, the use of controller icons that don't match the Deck's, or the need to occasionally open up the digital keyboard to enter text. It's nothing that will ruin your fun, just some bumps to consider.

100% Orange Juice

5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel

60 Parsecs!

7 Days to Die

A Dance of Fire and Ice

A Way Out

AdventureQuest 3D

Age of History II

AI＊Shoujo/AI＊少女

Airport CEO

Alien Shooter 2: Reloaded

Amazing Cultivation Simulator

American Truck Simulator

Among Trees

Among Us

Anno 2205

Antichamber

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition

As Far As The Eye

Ashen

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Astalon: Tears of the Earth

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX

ATOM RPG Trudograd

Atomicrops

Automation Empire

Barony

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield V

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

BeamNG.drive

Before Your Eyes

Bejeweled 3

Between the Stars

Binary Domain

Biomutant

Bird

Bitburner

Black Book

Black Skylands

Blade Assault

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

Bloons Adventure Time TD

Bloons TD 6

Bloons TD Battles 2

Bloons TD Battles

Bloons TD5

Borderlands 3

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Bravely Default II

Breathedge

Buddy Simulator 1984

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Carcassonne: The Official Board Game (Carcassonne - Tiles & Tactics)

Cartel Tycoon

Castle in the Clouds (Castle in The Clouds DX)

Cat Goes Fishing

Cats in Time

Caves of Qud

Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends

Chair Simulator

Chinese Parents

Cities: Skylines

City Car Driving

Claire's Quest: GOLD

Cold Waters

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Contraption Maker

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

Cookie Clicker

CosmicBreak Universal

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Craftopia

Crusader Kings III

Crying Suns

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Daemon X Machina

Dark Souls: Remastered

Darkest Dungeon

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

DCS World Steam Edition

Dead Space 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Defend the Rook

Defense Grid: The Awakening

Destroy All Humans!

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition

Dicey Dungeons

Disgaea 2 PC

Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition)

Dominions 5 (Dominions 5 - Warriors of the Faith)

Don't Starve Together

DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS

Dorfromantik

Dota 2

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Dragon Cliff 龙崖 (Dragon Cliff)

Dragonia

Drug Dealer Simulator

Dungeon of the Endless

Dungreed

Dyson Sphere Program

Earth Defence Force 5

Element TD 2

ELEX

Empyrion - Galactic Survival

Epido

Escape Dungeon 2

Eternal Return

Everyday Genius: SquareLogic

Expeditions: Rome

F1 2021

Factorio

Fallout 2

Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 4

Fallout

Farm Manager 2021

Farming Simulator 19

FATE

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy VII

Final Upgrade

Fireworks Mania

FlatOut 2

Football Manager 2019

Football Manager 2020 Touch

Football Manager 2021

Football Manager 2022

Galactic Civilizations III

Game of Thrones Winter is Coming

Garden Paws

Garfield Kart - Furious Racing

Garfield Kart

GemCraft - Frostborn Wrath

GOAT OF DUTY

God Eater 3

Gordian Quest

Grand Theft Auto V

Grim Dawn

Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition

Half-Life 2: Update

Hearts of Iron IV

Helldivers: Dive Harder Edition

Hero Siege

Humankind

I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator

ICBM

IdleOn - The Idle MMO

Incremental Epic Hero

Infinifactory

Inscryption

Internet Cafe Simulator

Iron Harvest

Islanders

It Takes Two Friend's Pass

It Takes Two

Jalopy

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 4

Kerbal Space Program

Killing Floor 2

Kind Words

King's Bounty: Dark Side

King's Bounty: Warriors of the North

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingsway

Knockout City

Lake

Lazy Galaxy

Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game

Left to Survive (Left to Survive: Shooter PVP)

Legends of Idleon MMO (IdleOn - The Idle MMO)

LEGO DC Super Villains

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean The Video Game

Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry

Library Of Ruina

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Little Nightmares II

Lobotomy Corporation

Loop Hero

Lost in Random

Low Magic Age

Mad Games Tycoon

Madden NFL 21

Madden NFL 22

Madness: Project Nexus

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Magicka

Mars Horizon

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Mashinky

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Master Reboot

Megaquarium

Men of War: Assault Squad

Midnight Protocol

Milk outside a bag of milk outside a bag of milk

MindSeize

Mist Legacy

MMORPG Tycoon 2

Mon Bazou

Moncage

Monkey Island 2: Special Edition

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Muck

Mushihimesama

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

MX vs ATV All Out

My Time At Portia

Need for Speed Most Wanted

Need for Speed Heat

Nexomon: Extinction

NGU Idle

NGU Industries

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

NieR:Automata

NIMBY Rails

Nine Parchments

Offworld Trading Company

Old School RuneScape

OMORI

OpenTTD

Outer Wilds

Parkasaurus

Partisans 1941

Path of Exile

Pathfinder Adventures

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

PC Building Simulator

Peggle Nights

Pet idle

PGA Tour 2K21

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity

Pinball FX3

Planet Coaster

Planet Zoo

Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year Edition

Poker Night at the Inventory

Poly Bridge 2

Popup Dungeon

Prison Simulator

Production Line

Psychonauts

Puyo Puyo Tetris

Quake Live

Quake Live

Quantum Break

Quickie: A Love Hotel Story

Raft

Railroads Online!

Rayman Legends

Ready or Not

Realm of the Mad God Exalt

realMyst: Masterpiece Edition

Recipe for Disaster

Red Solstice 2: Survivors

Regency Solitaire

RimWorld

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Robotics;Notes Elite

Rogue Fable III

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

Rome: Total War Collection

RuneScape

Sakura Dungeon

Satisfactory

Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders

Secret Neighbor

Serin Fate

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition

Slapshot: Rebound

Slasher's Keep

Slay the Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 3

Sniper Elite 4

SNKRX

SNOW (The Ultimate Edition)

SnowRunner

Soda Dungeon 2

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic Adventure 2

South Park The Fractured But Whole

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Haven

Space Travel Idle

SpeedRunners

Spiral Clicker

Spiral Knights

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated

Sprocket

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2005)

Star Wars: Battlefront II

STAR WARS: Squadrons

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Starcom: Nexus

State of Decay: Year-One

STEINS;GATE

Stellaris

Stories of Bethem: Full Moon

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica

Succubus

Super Animal Royale

Super Auto Pets

Suzerain

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Swords of Legends Online

System Shock 2

Tales of Maj'Eyal

Tales of Zestiria

Tangledeep

Tank Mechanic Simulator

Team Fortress 2

The Ascent

The Church in the Darkness

The Crew

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Forest

The Last Stand Legacy Collection

The Long Drive

The Room 4: Old Sins

The Room Three

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

The Spiral Scouts

The Surge

The Ultimatest Battle

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witness

Thief Simulator

Thief

This Is the Police

This Land Is My Land

Timberborn

Time Clickers

Titanfall 2

tModLoader

Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation

Tomb Raider: Anniversary

Tomb Raider: Legend

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation

Tomb Raider

Torchlight

Total War: Warhammer II

Townscaper

TrackMania United Forever

TrackMania² Stadium

Train Valley 2

Tribes of Midgard

Trine (Trine Enchanted Edition)

Trine Enchanted Edition

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Twilight Struggle

Two Point Hospital

Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR

Ultimate Fishing Simulator

Underworld Idle

UnEpic

Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition

Unturned

Valheim

Vertiginous Golf

Vivid Knight

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

VVVVVV

War Selection

War Thunder

Wargroove

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Prophecy

WARNO

Wartales

Wasteland 3

We Need To Go Deeper

West of Loathing

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World Nations Game

World of Tanks

Worms Revolution

Wreckfest

XCOM 2

Youtubers Life

Ys: The Oath in Felghana

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

太吾绘卷 The Scroll Of Taiwu

觅长生

Unsupported Steam Deck Games

Alas, there will be some games that can't or won't work on the Steam Deck at all. These fall into the Unsupported category, whether it be due to incompatible anti-cheat, a complete lack of controller support, poor performance, or a reliance on VR. It's possible that some games might be Unsupported now but later gain Playable or Verified status through software and firmware updates, but don't get your hopes too far up.