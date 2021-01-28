If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Steam Game Festival returns next week with over 500 free demos

Six days is enough time to try out 500 games... right?
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published
steam game fest.jpg

I hope you're ready to have more demos than you could possibly know what to do with thrust upon you, reader, because the Steam Game Festival returns next week. On February 3rd, Steam will be hosting livestreams and dev chats galore, and offering 500 free game demos for you to try. The real challenge is, can you play them all before the Festival ends on the 9th? Six days is enough time to play 500 games right? ...Right?

Judging from their little teaser trailer below, it seems there'll be demos of games like Fling To The Finish by Splitside Games, Black Book by Morteshka, Genesis Noir by Feral Cat Den, The Riftbreaker by Exor Studio, and tons more.

Steam Game Festivals are short seasonal events where Valve's gaming platform hosts a bunch of livestreams and dev talks, and offers loads of free demos so people can try out new and upcoming games. The first ever Steam Game Fest was partnered with The Game Awards in 2019, but since then Valve have regularly run and hosted the Festivals themselves.

Back in August, Valve announced they had plans to hold Steam Game Fests seasonally. At that point they'd already done spring, summer and autumn editions, but it was cool to see they had plans to keep it going. If there's anything last year taught us, it's that digital events like this are great, and I'm glad companies like Valve are seeing the value in them. It's nice to have little things like this to look forward to when physical events are out of the question.

The Steam Game Festival kicks off next week, on February 3rd at 6pm GMT (10am PT), and runs until February 9th. Keep an eye on the website for more info - you can even set a reminder there so you're notified when the Festival begins.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles