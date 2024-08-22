Steam Rhythm Fest is underway with discounts and demos for games with a good beat

We've been distracted by Gamescom, several game releases, the rapid dwindling of the British summer. Or I assume we have, for why else would we not have yet posted about the Steam Rhythm Fest, which began on Monday and runs until August 26th at 10am PT/6pm BRDST*.

*British Rapidly Dwindling Summer Time.

As per all Steam fests, this one offers a collection of discounts and demos on a theme. Trombone Champ? 65% off. Crypt Of The Necrodancer? Cheaper than the cost of a mouth organ. Rhythm Doctor? A mere 10% reduced but worth every penny.

On the demo front, you can give Rift Of The Necrodancer a whirl, which ditches the original game's dungeon-crawling for a Guitar Hero-ish take on musical combat. You can also try Bits & Bops, which looks like it's performing firmly in the Rhythm Heaven mode.

Otherwise I'd say there's less overlap than normal between unreleased games and those that have demos, but still plenty to play that I'd bet you haven't tried or heard of before. Robobeat, for example, which passed me by but impressed Nic when it was released back in May.

On the VR side, you'll also find a demo for the upcoming Metal: Hellsinger VR. The full game got a release date last week, October 3rd.