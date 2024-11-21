Valve have unveiled a new policy about season passes on Steam, which aims to ensure that developers release all the individual DLC involved on time and share adequate details about each DLC pack in advance. It specifies that developers can delay release of a season pass DLC just once, and by no longer than three months. In the event that a developer postpones DLC release by longer than three months, Valve may take such corrective actions as removing the season pass from sale or refunding players.

"By offering a Season Pass, you are promising future content," reads the Steamworks post in question, which was circulated on Bluesky (aka, Twitter 2010 Edition) by SteamDB.info creator Pavel Djundik last night. "In the process of launching a Season Pass you will be asked to commit to a launch timing for each content release in the Season Pass," it reads. "That launch timing is a commitment to both customers and Steam.

"If you aren't ready to clearly communicate about the content included in each DLC AND when each DLC will be ready for launch, you shouldn't offer a Season Pass on Steam," it goes on.

"Selling a Season Pass has risks; since you are promising the release of future content, you have to commit to completing that content on time. If customers don't like the content you're releasing in the Season Pass or the timing of that content release, that will be reflected in sales and reviews."

The post includes a set of required features for any season pass on Steam. Come feast your eyes upon these hot juicy bulletpoints:

- A complete list of all DLC included in the Pass. (i.e. listing each of the four DLCs included in a Pass). - A basic description of the content that's included in each DLC. For example, the first content release might be "The Glitterlands Expansion - New area to explore, two new weapons, and new enemies." It's not required for the DLC to have a final name at the launch of the Season Pass. The information about the content in the DLC doesn't need to be detailed (simply "new weapons" or "two new weapons" is acceptable, they don't have to list the exact weapons). - Expected release date for each DLC. Quarter and Year (i.e. January to March 2025) or Season/Year is acceptable. Of course, a date that's more precise is also fine (i.e. June, 2025 or June 1st, 2025).

Valve add that a season pass should include at least one released DLC when it goes on sale, with the obvious exception of season passes sold as part of a pre-order.

As for delays on any DLC releases sold as part of a season pass, Valve will allow developers "to self-reschedule the release date one time only" by "up to 3 months later than you originally selected". If a DLC pack needs a longer extension, the creators will need to contact Valve directly and haggle it out.

In the event of DLC cancellations, Valve mandate that customers will be offered a refund for the value of unreleased DLC. The company may take action on any DLC delays of longer than three months, even if there hasn't been a customer complaint.

"Actions include removing the Season Pass from sale on Steam, refunding all customers who purchased the Season Pass for the value of unreleased DLC, or allowing customers the option of refunding the entire Season Pass," the post goes on. "For the purposes of refunds, the value of unreleased DLC will be decided in discussion with Valve."