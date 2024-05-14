Steam's latest Fest offers discounts on games you can play over and over forever

Video games must be three hours-long or infinite and nothing in between. The latest Steam event is designed to celebnrate the latter. The Endless Replayability Fest runs from now until May 20th, "celebrating games and demos you can play over and over again."

Fests mix the discounts of a Steam sale with demos for upcoming and unreleased games. You'll therefore find plenty of demos under the appropriate category, including colony sims Norland and Mini Settlers, and several other games, none of which I'd heard of. I wonder if some developers are holding their demos back for next month's larger Steam Next Fest.

There are plenty of discounts, meanwhile, split across categories such as Roguelike, Procedural Generation, Sandbox and Free To Play. Fabledom, a fantasy citybuilder that recently hit 1.0, is 35% off; Terra Nil, in which you terraform a planet then tidy up after yourself, is 30% off; branching strategy-RPG beloved by Sin and others, Wildermyth, likewise.

My edict up top is simple: either video games should offer me the fantasy of attainable closure within my busy life, or they should offer me a pressure-free sandpit as a salve from the deadlines of life. Anything else may as well be a job. I'm being facetious, obviously, but only slightly. Minecraft and Fall Guys and Helldivers 2 are the sand currently residing between my toes, and I'd happily play any of them for another several years. I probably will.

You can check out all the discounts and demos for the Fest over on Steam.