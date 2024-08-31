Steam's Space Exploration Fest kicks off deals and demos on September 2nd

Another week, another Steam Fest looms. From September 2st until the 9rd you'll be able to find intergalactic discounts and demos in the Steam Space Exploration Fest.

The sale isn't live yet, but the trailer above provides a glimpse of some of the games featured. I highly recommend the awkward-to-type ΔV: Rings Of Saturn, a physics-based 2D space mining sim about venturing ever further into an asteroid field. Sin adored it in her ΔV: Review Of Saturn, and Sin is never wrong.

I am often wrong, so you may disagree with my negative assessment of interplanetary marble run Exo One, also featured above. I thought it was an impressive screensaver.

There are many more games in the trailer that I haven't played. For example, I did a double take and had to rewind a bit when The Invincible showed up at the end. That looks fancy, doesn't it? How will I know the cadence of how often Julian is wrong if I don't give it a go myself?

This page on Steam will be the home of the sale once it goes live on Monday. I'm telling you this now because otherwise we'll forget and not write about it again until the sale is half over, and because maybe this way you'll save your pennies tomorrow rather than blowing them all on riding the Peppa Pig car at the local garden centre.