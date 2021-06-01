If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Stonefly's battling bug mechs are out now

The most gorgeous game
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published on
Screenshots from Stonefly, a new game about piloting bug mechs and fighting bugs.

Stonefly has offered an ideal experience so far. The action game about piloting bug-sized mechs was announced via an exciting and stylish trailer and now, three months later, it's out. That's it. I wish all videogames were as instantly captivating and swiftly released.

Developers Flight School Interactive describe Stonefly as "Rogue One shrunk down to Fern Gully size". You play Annika Stonefly, a young mechanic and mech pilot searching for her father's lost mech. That search takes the form of exploration and combat in a mech of your own, interspersed with conversations with the members of Acorn Corp.

It looks fabulous. I love its art style, particularly its use of texture. Some surfaces are almost flat colours, others have visible line work, and the mixture makes every scene so rich to look at. It's helped by its miniature setting, where fights are often taking place on a tree branch with a forest seemingly stretching away beneath you.

The combat iself looks fun, too. You'll unlock new abilities for your mech as you go, but tactically defeating your bug enemies seems to involve flipping them on their backs and then punting them off the aforementioned branches. It looks physical.

I hope, basically, that Stonefly turns out to be as good as it looks. We'll have a review of it in due course.

If you can't wait, you can pick it up now from Steam and the Epic Games Store for £15.49/$20/€16.79.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch