Store these system requirements in your head compartment before Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 takes off

Me, I'm a simple sort. All I want from my flight simulators is an unerringly accurate recreation of dozens of aircraft, a perfect physics model that includes the spectacle of relevant weather events, and a complete, photorealistic and 1:1 scale depiction of the entire planet earth.

You, you might be one of those fancy types, you might want to be able to get a job in your flight simulator, like crop duster or fire waterer. That's what Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is adding to the package when it launches in November. We now know its system requirements.

The official Flight Simulator account shared the requirements on Twitter.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024's system requirements. | Image credit: Microsoft

I meet the minimum spec - huzzah! I do not meet the recommended spec, but that's because I'm inadequate rather than an Nvidia 2080 being an outrageous ask.

FS2024's new career system introduces a kind of campaign to the game, where you can begin your journey anywhere in the world with a mentor who will intrduce you to whichever job you've chosen. Each one requires you to pass a training test, and then you can go on Search and Rescue missions, or pilot commercial flights, or fight fires, and so on.

The world - which they really want you to call the "ditital twin" - has also had a visual upgrade, with ground surfaces now covered in grass, rocks, and other details. There's also now simulated wildlife species and shipping traffic, with the former apparently created in partnership with Planet Zoo and Zoo Tycoon developers Frontier.

I am going to crash a plane into a giraffe so hard. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is due for release on November 19th, 2024.