Stray animated film in 'active development' by Annapurna's new animation studio

An animated movie based on science fiction catventure Stray is in "active development", reports Entertainemnt Weekly. It's being developed by Annapurna Animation, the recently formed animation division of Annapurna Pictures, who also operate Stray's publisher Annapurna Interactive.

Robert Baird, a former Disney executive who co-leads Annapurna Animation, described Stray as a "buddy comedy about a cat and a robot."

"So, there's comedy inherent in this, but there's not one human being in this movie. I think it's one of the reasons why the game was incredibly popular, that you are seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat," said Baird.

Annapurna Animations also apparently have intention to adapt other Annapurna Interactive games, but haven't announced any specific plans. Other games published by Annapurna include Donut County, Kentucky Route Zero, Sayonara Wild Hearts and Twelve Minutes.

Katharine loved Stray, calling it a "must-play for cat lovers" but also celebrating its design as an action adventure game:

Whereas other 3D platformers tend to drown you in gallons of paint and glinting footholds telling you where to go, Stray opts for a smarter way of doing things, offering up simple, context-sensitive button prompts showing you where you can and can't jump as you move the camera around. The minimalist HUD is still a touch artificial, to be sure, but the overall effect it creates is one of astounding realism, letting you actively pick through this forgotten jumble of ledges, rooftops and air conditioning units as you see fit, rather than feeling like you're simply going through the motions on a predefined path.

Annapurna Animation recently released their first film, Nimona, via Netflix, to broad critical acclaim.

Video game adaptations are regularly announced as being 'in development' by Hollywood studios and production houses, but until they are actually in production, there's no guarantee that they will ever see the light of day. Stray stands a better chance than most given it's completely in-house within Annapurna, but it still has no writer or director attached. One to keep a cat's eye on, in any case.