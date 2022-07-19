Want to know where to find the Vending Machines in Stray? There are a few different collectibles in Stray, but you’ll need to spend some Energy Drink Speed 2K cans to get them all. Energy Drink Speed 2K cans are found in Vending Machines, and there are four Vending Machines in the Slums section of Stray.

In this guide, we’ll explain where to find all four Vending Machines in Stray, so that you can get every Energy Drink Speed 2K can and buy Sheet Music and a Memory from Azooz in the Market Place.

All Vending Machine locations in Stray

As mentioned above, Vending Machines contain Energy Drink Speed 2K cans, which you can use to buy a piece of Sheet Music and a Memory from Azooz in the Market Place. However, it’s important to note that you cannot purchase these items after leaving the Slums, so you’ll need to get them before heading into the Sewers with Momo if you want to 100% this meowsterpiece.

You might see other machines scattered around the city, but you don’t need to interact with them all. Only Vending Machines that are lit up will give you Energy Drink Speed 2K cans, so you can safely ignore the rest.

Vending Machine 1: Outside Doc’s apartment

The first Vending Machine you'll likely come across is located just outside of Doc's apartment, as shown below. Simply hop down and interact with it to get your first Energy Drink Speed 2K can. You should also be able to spot it from outside of Momo’s apartment, too, on the rooftop where you can curl up and take a nap. If you look down from there, you’ll see the Vending Machine on a lower rooftop in front of you.

Vending Machine 2: RIP Humans Graffiti

The second Vending Machine can be found in the streets of the Slums. From Kosma’s Laundromat, turn right and head to the end of the nearby alley. This will lead you past Seamus’ house and towards the end of a dingy alleyway. At the end, you should spot a graffiti tag on the wall that reads “RIP humans”. You’ll find the second Vending Machine to the left of this graffiti.

Vending Machine 3: Near Morusque

Morusque is a robot in the Slums who has a guitar and will take any Sheet Music collectibles you find. You'll find Morusque between the tower where you first meet Guardian and the entrance to the sewers. When you reach Morusque, look opposite him to find the third Vending Machine.

Vending Machine 4: Rooftops near Heptor

The final Vending Machine is located on the rooftops of the Slums. To start, head up to the rooftops and find Heptor in the centre of the Slums. He’s sitting on a little bucket next to a sofa.

From Heptor, follow the little wooden ramp to the left. After crossing the ramp, look down to spot a balcony below you. The final Vending Machine is on the balcony there, so make your way down and interact with it to get the final Energy Drink Speed 2K can.

That covers where to find every Vending Machine in Stray. After getting all of the Energy Drink Speed 2K cans, make sure to head back to the Market Place to spend them on other shiny collectibles. If you want to know why Stray is such a feline favourite, check out Katharine’s Stray review. To get it running on your own device, take a look at James’ article on Stray’s PC requirements and best settings.