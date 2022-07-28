Stray's cat has now been modded into Doom

Indie cat adventure Stray has been doing well for itself since it was released last week. Now, it seems other games want to get in on that cute factor. Cue Stray In Doom, which sends Doomguy off for a rest to let a sweet little kitty frag some demons in his stead. Creator Edy Pagaza tweeted footage from the mod earlier this week, and you can now try it for yourself by downloading it from ModDB. You can watch a trailer below. Aww!

Watch on YouTube Stray In Doom sets cats on Mars' demon population.

Stray In Doom is more brutal than its feline inspiration, but that’s entirely appropriate for the classic shooter. As you can see, the cat’s robot backpack is now a floating plasma gun turret. That’s handy when you’re facing down Cacodemons and Spider Masterminds on the surface of Mars.

Pagaza’s most recent work is the Doom: Shinobi mod, which came out in February and seems like a blast. It’s a third-person mod for GZDoom that turns the player into a wall-running ninja with suitably chunky sword slashes, charging attacks and combos. He’s also made a beat ‘em up called Doom Fighters and Doom: Eternal Slayer, another third-person hack’n’slash mod.

Adding in a cat isn’t the most fanciful Doom mod out there. Last year, Alice O. pointed out Thatcher’s Techbase, which offered the opportunity to send former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher back to Hell. Some modders have even taken the Doom code and made their own full games out of it. Dominic Tarason rounded up some of them for us in 2019, including first-person attempts at Castlevania and Sonic sequels, along with survival horror games and more straightforward FPSs.

The Stray In Doom mod is out now and you can download it from Pagaza’s ModDB page.