Streets Of Rage 4 publishers announce new Ninja Turtles beat 'em up

I have warm childhood memories of the Ninja Turtles arcade cabinet at the swimming pool. As I waited for my mum, I'd furiously waggle the joystick and mash buttons while watching the demo screen I couldn't afford to play beyond. Now kids just shout at Twitch, tch. But I understand Turtles In Time was beloved by people who did have spare coins, so maybe they'll be interested to hear that one of the studios behind Streets Of Rage 4 today announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

DotEmu today announced they're publishing this new side-scrolling thwackfest, with development duties falling to Tribute Games. Tribute have previously made games including Mercenary Kings and the fine Flinthook.

As is the way, up to four Turtles (in co-op) will be kicking their way from New York City to Dimension X. I feel someone tries to make a new Turtles beat 'em up every few years but most fail to capture that nostalgia and vanish fast enough that I, uh, don't even remember their names. But if you fancy a new Turtles like the old Turtles, DotEmu might be the folks who'd want to release such a thing.

Our Streets Of Rage 4 review said it was faithful to its heritage almost to a fault, but that makes it "a sturdy score-attacking blowout to while away some hours, perfecting your flying knees and enflamed uppercuts, arguing over who deserves the trash salad."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is coming "soon" to PC via Steam, as well as unspecified consoles.