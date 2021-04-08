Streets Of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare DLC will add 3 new characters

Streets Of Rage 4 managed a rare trick last year, by satisfying long-time fans of the punch-and-go series while modernising the formula for new players who'd never eaten a floor chicken before. Now there's DLC on the way. The Mr. X Nightmare DLC will add three new playable characters, alongside new weapons and a survival game mode.

The first new playable character is revealed in the trailer above as Estel Aguirre, a Special Forces Officer who appears as one of the bosses you fight in the base game. I don't think she slaps you with a giant swordfish in Streets Of Rage 4, but that's apparently one of the new weapons you can pick up, as shown in the trailer above.

Alongside the DLC, Streets Of Rage 4 will also get a free update to add a New Mania+ difficulty, a new training system and new colour palette options. I'm particularly interested in the training system, because I played Streets Of Rage 4 for an hour and most of that time was spent being as thoroughly roasted as of one the chickens you can eat to restore your health.

The Mr. X Nightmare DLC also includes new music, including tracks from Tee Lopes, a composer who previously worked on Sonic Mania. That doesn't mean much to me, but I know from watching Colm's excellent video review (embedded below) that the music is a big appeal of the series. Also, Colm likes Sonic, because he's wrong.

If you can't watch the video, check out Brendy's separate Streets Of Rage 4 review for a sense of whether the game is for you.

There's no release date as yet on the Mr. X Nightmare DLC, though you can wishlist it on Steam.