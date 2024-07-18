Streets Of Rogue 2's chaotic open world sequel delayed from August until October

It was just last month that we reported on Streets Of Rogue 2's early access release date, then planned for the middle of August. Alas, the streets of video game development are meaner than first thought, and its release date has now slipped until October 22nd.

The reason for the delay? "I, uh.... couldn't program quite fast enough," says developer Matt Dabrowski in the announcement.

"While SoR 2 has had a few more folks working on it than its predecessor, I’m still the sole programmer/designer of this thing. Compared with other disciplines, programmers are notoriously bad at predicting how long a given task will take. Now replace 'task' with 'entire Early Access-ready game,' and as you can probably imagine, guesstimating correctly gets a tad trickier."

Pushing the release date later will allow Dabrowski and co to run a "large-scale pre-release playtest", which will be free for anyone to join. That's pencilled into the schedule for sometime in late August or early September.

I've spent a decent amount of time in the first Streets Of Rogue, getting up to co-op mischief with a pal. The sequel is aiming for a maximalist expansion of the same kind of systemic chaos, swapping levels of modest size for a procedurally generated open world containing cities, islands, forests, caves, and driveable vehicles you can use to smash the aforementioned to bits. Assuming I can still wreak havoc as a vampire or zombie, I'll be happy.