Striking Distance insist they haven't cut death animations from The Callisto Protocol to sell as DLC

The game’s season pass will feature extra animations
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
A bloated biophage wraps its hand around Jacob's head in The Callisto Protocol, as Jacob screams in pain.

Upcoming sci-fi horror game The Callisto Protocol will have 25 death animations locked behind its season pass, but developers Striking Distance Studios have insisted these aren’t being held back for DLC. Striking Distance CEO Glen A. Schofield took to Twitter to try to reassure players that work hadn’t even begun on the animations yet. You can watch The Callisto Protocol’s slightly early launch trailer below.

The Callisto Protocol launches for PC and consoles on December 2nd.

“To be clear: We’re not holding anything back from the main game for the season pass,” Schofield said. “We haven’t even started work on this content yet. It's all new stuff that we’ll be working on in the new year. Fans have asked for EVEN MORE deaths, so we’re making it a priority next year.” Schofield had talked about The Callisto Protocol’s gore system and death animations in interviews earlier this year. “People love the deaths so that’s why they were highlighted,” Schofield told one commenter on his tweet.

The Callisto Protocol’s season pass is included with the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition for £20 more than the base game. Bundles included in the season pass contain thirteen new death animations for protagonist Jacob Lee, and twelve new enemy death animations. I’m not quite sure how they know how many will be in each bundle yet if they’ve not started work on them at all, but there you go.

Although Schofield was an executive producer on Dead Space, which shares some things in common with The Callisto Protocol, the game’s also had random influences such as Die Hard and Shaun Of The Dead. Ed spoke with Striking Distance’s Mark James back in September about how the dev team are trying to break up the game’s tension with a little humour, and the fish out of water scenario that Jacob finds himself in aboard the monster-infested space station.

The Callisto Protocol jumps out onto Steam and the Epic Games Store for £50/$60/€60 on December 2nd. It’s also coming for current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Tagged With

About the Author

