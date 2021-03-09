Stronghold Warlords, a strategy game about castle building and sieging, is out now

There's not many games coming out in March, but those that are seem to all be revivals of old and beloved PC series. I'm thinking Startopia, I'm thinking Evil Genius, and I'm thinking Stronghold: Warlords, which is out now.

It's a strategy game about building beautiful castles and embarking on siege warfare, and it's the first major new game in the series since 2014.

Here's a trailer that describes how it works, including a bunch of the systems new to this iteration:

It's only been out for a few hours, but early reviews on Steam are "Mixed". There's one person calling it the best RTS ever, and a bunch of other people complaining about a dated UI and thin content. They've all played it for under two hours though, so take it with a grain of salt.

Our Nate has played it for substantially longer, so you can take his opinions with no salt at all. Just straight poison. While he mirrored some of those complaints, overall his Stronghold Warlords review was positive:

I know that I’ve said the multiplayer mode is a potential loose cannon, and the single player content feels a bit slim, but I can’t let you leave this review without reinforcing the fact I really enjoyed this game. The things at the heart of it - demolishing towers with dodgy medieval rockets, seeing that each individual pig wandering your farms has a name, upgrading a warlord’s castle, placing those beautiful stone walls - are all immensely satisfying. It’s good stuff, essentially. But it’s wearing armour that’s very slightly too big for it, and that has the potential to weigh it down in the long run.

Stronghold: Warlords is available now via Steam, GOG and Humble, and it'll cost you £27/$36/€31.50.