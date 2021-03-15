Stylish FPS Severed Steel shows off sliding, stunting, and sharpshooting

I don't know what you call a 360 degree no-scope where it's actually two 180 degree turns on different axes. Dang impressive? Let's go with that. Stylish stunting and sliding FPS Severed Steel looks like it'll let you do one of those in slow-mo glory as you trick your way through a tower of baddies. A new trailer shows off all the slick mayhem you'll get into as Steel the vengeful sharpshooter.

Among other games, Severed Steel is inspired by other first-person 'em ups such as Mirror's Edge and F.E.A.R. The singleplayer adventure has destructible environments and lots of bullet time tricks for you to play about running circles around the baddies with. Oh, you can't reload though. Nope, you'll need to snag a new gun when you run out.

"It's you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys," Greylock Studios say. "Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down." You can catch all that, and kicking some folks in the face, in this here trailer.

"I want Severed Steel to give players a feeling of entering a flow state in a chaotic environment," says developer Matt Larrabee. "I want them to find themselves diving through the air, only a couple rounds left in their magazine, with bullets whizzing by, rockets tearing up the environment, but they feel if they stay sharp they can come out on top."

It does indeed look like a glorious mess. Sliding down stairs and over countertops and leaping over enemies is one thing. Blasting through walls though, that sounds like a recipe for silly AI-absuing shenanigans.

Severed Steel is planning to launch in the second half of 2021. You can find it over on Steam until then.