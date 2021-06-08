If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

1

Rezzed Digital wants your panel idea submissions

Show your expertise
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published on

EGX Rezzed is the best game event around, and although circumstances stop us from gathering in the Tobacco Dock's dank tunnels for elbow-to-elbow games and conversation, Rezzed Digital will take its place this July.

If you'd like to go a step further than just watching the event unfold, you can get involved by giving a talk of your own. The submission deadline for panels is this Friday and there are instructions on how to submit your ideas here.

You don't need to be a game developer in order to submit an idea, or even in the industry. You just need to be passionate and knowledgeable about the subject you want to talk about. The link above has some other helpful advice, like producing some sort of visual element and having other, good people to talk with on the panel. Sage.

It also offers examples of good panel titles, one of which is "Secrets of Game Design with William Pugh." If you are not William Pugh, a panel title that has "With William Pugh" in it may be hard to justify, but you can do it, I believe in you.

The show itself will take place from July 15th to 18th, and you can visit the Rezzed site for either more details or for a picture of Brendan (RPS in peace).

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch