Rezzed Digital wants your panel idea submissions

EGX Rezzed is the best game event around, and although circumstances stop us from gathering in the Tobacco Dock's dank tunnels for elbow-to-elbow games and conversation, Rezzed Digital will take its place this July.

If you'd like to go a step further than just watching the event unfold, you can get involved by giving a talk of your own. The submission deadline for panels is this Friday and there are instructions on how to submit your ideas here.

You don't need to be a game developer in order to submit an idea, or even in the industry. You just need to be passionate and knowledgeable about the subject you want to talk about. The link above has some other helpful advice, like producing some sort of visual element and having other, good people to talk with on the panel. Sage.

It also offers examples of good panel titles, one of which is "Secrets of Game Design with William Pugh." If you are not William Pugh, a panel title that has "With William Pugh" in it may be hard to justify, but you can do it, I believe in you.

The show itself will take place from July 15th to 18th, and you can visit the Rezzed site for either more details or for a picture of Brendan (RPS in peace).