Subnautica Below Zero's cinematic trailer stars a nice man who has problems with weird fish

What did he ever do to them
A beautiful undersea scene seen through googles in a Subnautica: Below Zero screenshot.

Subnautica: Below Zero has been in early access for over two years, and the underwater survival sim follow-up is approaching its final release date next month on May 14th. To mark that looming date, developers Unknown Worlds have released a cinematic trailer which gives a brief introduction to some of the creatures that will terrify you in the murky deep.

Many of the creatures are cute, really - until they explode.

Below Zero is described as a "new chapter" in the Subnautica universe, set two years after the events of the original game. The Steam page avoids using the word "sequel", and I suppose it's closest in form to that dreaded portmanteau, the "expandalone". Expect a new icy region, new creatures including adorable penguinlikes, and a similar core loop of exploration and base expansion to the original game.

John enjoyed his time with it back in January 2019, while being surprised at both its ambition and at how early in development it was. Meanwhile, the original Subnautica sits at the top of our list of the best survival games.

Subnautica: Below Zero will leave early access on May 14th and is available via Steam and the Epic Games Store for £25/€30. It's due to increase in price by 25% upon its full launch.

