Subnautica’s 2.0 update cribs improvements from Below Zero and fixes "over 800" bugs

Aquatic open-world sci-fi fest Subnautica has hit 2.0 with its Living Large major update, bringing the game's quality up to par with sequel Subnautica: Below Zero. The update brings across some snazzy construction parts from Below Zero, meaning you’re now free to trick out your bases with surface hatches and glass domes. Nice. It also sweeps away more than 800 bugs, including ones that affected base building, vehicle navigation, and piloting. Living Large adds an unstuck button to the menu too, in case you get into peril on some geometry below the waves and can’t free yourself.

“Our goal was always to bring both Subnautica and Below Zero onto unified versions of Unity, and with today’s update, that goal has been achieved,” devs Unknown Worlds said. “By doing this, we’ve been able to implement several quality of life features, fix many outstanding bugs, and introduce some performance improvements that were already available in Below Zero.” Handily, the devs have pointed out that you’re welcome to roll back the update using the legacy beta on Steam if you’re using mods on your save, or have other reasons to opt out.

Brendy (RPS in peace) thought the game merited an RPS Recommended in his Subnautica review back in 2018. “I may have overcome my apprehension of the saw-toothed Stalkers in the kelp forest, among other alien animals. But there are caves I haven't faced yet, depths I haven't so much plumbed as prodded,” he said. “The pressure of the ocean - its abyssal darkness - is something that ought to make you feel uneasy. The reason Subnautica is one of the best survival games is because it will get me to conquer that fear.”

Subnautica is on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £25/$30/€30. You can read the full patch notes for the Living Large update here.