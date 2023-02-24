Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League requires an online connection, even in single-player

To no one’s surprise, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is an always online game, even when playing alone without friendos. The news comes from an official FAQ page that reads, “Yes, an internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League solo or via online co-op.” It’s disappointing news, especially for those hoping to play Suicide Squad as a single-player experience with AI bots filling in for squadmates.

Indeed, Suicide Squad isn't the only upcoming single-player/co-op game to require an always online internet connection. Redfall is another highly anticipated game that's gone down this route, as have many games before it, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and IO Interactive's recent Hitman trilogy. It's a shame, especially when Suicide Squad gives you the option of having bots fill the roles of your villainous team mates - just like Left 4 Dead 2 did when playing offline.

Back 4 Blood was an always-online game at launch, too, but the team at Turtle Rock ended up implementing an offline mode after players kicked off about this exact issue during the game's launch. Will Rocksteady dodge roll in the same direction? We'll have to wait and see.

In case you missed it, Suicide Squad received a chunky 15-minute segment during last night's State of Play stream from the folks at PlayStation, revealing it as yet another co-op looter shooter with ballooning Destiny-style stats and cosmetic battle passes. If it weren’t for all the gear and loot, I’d be quite excited for Suicide Squad. The action reminded me of other over-the-top shooters, in a good way. The gang’s floaty, unrealistically high jumps were giving me a hint of Crackdown, something that could be a good fit for the Suicide Squad’s temperament.

We’ll find out which way the game swings when Suicide Squad launches on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 26th.