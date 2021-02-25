If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Sunless Sea is free to keep on Epic this week

Sail the seas, experience wonders and horrors, lose your mind, die
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published
A ship nears an island labelled The Chapel of Lights in a screenshot from Sunless Sea.

If the recent sea shanty craze has inspired you to experience something terrible at sea, you should check out the latest game being given away free on the Epic Games Store. Failbetter's Sunless Sea is a roguelikelike exploration RPG upon a deeply cursed underground sea, set in the same supernatural world as their browser game Fallen London. Recruit a crew, take on quests, explore, encounter wonders, uncover mysteries, experience horrors, lose your mind, eat your crew, and die.

"Look, Sunless Sea isn't for everyone," Alec said in our Sunless Sea review after it left early access. "It requires patience, and it requires no small amount of imagination. For those who have those qualities, or are prepared to try and acquire them, I would say that Sunless Sea is an uncommonly rewarding roleplaying game, and an essential one."

You have until 4pm GMT on Thursday the 4th of March to grab Sunless Sea free for keepsies from Epic. You need an Epic account and the client, obvs. After that, the next freebie will be Wargame: Red Dragon until March 11th. Pretty good RTS series, that.

Sunless Sea's Zubmariner DLC, which adds undersea adventures, isn't included with the freebie but is good. Epic do pay for these giveaways but, y'know, if you like it you might wanna give Failbetter extra cash for more.

Failbetter followed this up with a game about exploring the cursed cosmos, Sunless Skies. That was good too. They're currently crowdfunding a romantic visual novel set in the same world, Mask Of The Rose - which hit its goal after one day. 13 days left on that Kickstarter.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles