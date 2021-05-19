Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition has launched, likely with more cannibalism

Grim and mysterious narrative adventure Sunless Skies has just launched its Sovereign Edition, a bug-fixed and expanded version of the game that doubles as a free updates. In adition to the lovely writing that features in all of Failbetter Games' gothic apocalypse stories, the Sovereign Edition adds new elements of character progression and probably more cannibalism. The update has launched today for all current owners and also marks the game's console launch.

Failbetter say they've made changes to the character interface and added new captain backstories as well in the Sovereign Edition. "Did you lose your soul (and find it again)? Do you have a special connection with spies, devils, talking rats, or Rubbery Men?" They suggest as some of the options. The starvation system has also been expanded, they say. "As desperation grows, you can now attempt to eat an unprecedented selection of unwise, unpleasant, or tragic things." For my money, that probably means even more cannibalism than before.

They've covered some other Sovereign Edition update highlights over in their announcement post, such as revamped controller support.

If you weren't yet familiar, Sunless Skies is one of the best RPGs out there right now, according to the RPS hivemind.

"Like its predecessor, this is often a game about turning your ship slowly around to fire steampunk cannons at unimaginable horrors," say we. "But it is also about adventuring across terrifying voids, about meeting ancient interdimensional beings in the cosmos, eating the cooked flesh of your first mate because he died yesterday and, let’s face it, we’re out of food. There is horror here, yes, but there is also wonder."

Failbetter have detailed the full patch notes for the update as well.

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition is now the primary version of the game available on Steam and GOG. It's also launched on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.