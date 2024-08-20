Supermassive's next Dark Pictures horror game Directive 2080 is out 2025, and looks like Alien meets The Thing

There's a new instalment of Supermassive's Dark Pictures anthology series on the way, and it's set in Outer Space, wherein you'll find the Darkest Pictures of all. Out in 2025, Directive 8020 is the story of the good ship Cassiopeia, a human colony vessel that is infiltrated by Something Icky. The Something Icky is capable of mimicking humans. So that'd be a bit like Alien and a bit like The Thing, then. Sorry, human colonists!

Directive 8020 was teased at the end of the last Dark Pictures instalment, 2022's The Devil in Me. A trailer also leaked back in November 2022. Now, we have an official announcement video.

"Earth is dying and humanity is running out of time," explains a press release. "12 light years from home, Tau Ceti f offers a small sliver of hope. When the colony ship Cassiopeia crash lands on the planet, its crew soon realise they are far from being alone... As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth."

"Years of training and trust are lost among the crew when their enemy hides in plain sight," it continues. "Who is human and who is not? Your choices are now more important than ever!" How would you react in this scenario? My first plan of action would be: find a gun, find a very large bag of crisps, find a corner, and sit in it.

The game will see you improvising weapons and making use of stealth mechanics, in addition to the usual Supermassive business of picking narrative and/or dialogue branches and realising you've just doomed everybody. The celebrity on the poster this time round is British actress Lashana Lynch, who plays Maria Rambeau in the Marvel Connected Universe. Good luck with the XenoThing, Lashana.

