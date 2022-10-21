Support RPS with a Standard subscription and get your first month for £1 / $1

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Starting today, anyone who signs up for a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription can get their first month for £1 / $1. This gets you ad-free browsing, access to our (sort of) monthly Letter From The Editor (that's me), as well as discounts on RPS merch and a lovely purple Supporter flair when you comment on an article. It also means videos won't auto-play when you open a new page. It's nice and peaceful this side of the fence, so why not give it a go and see what you think?

It's been just over a year since we relaunched our RPS Supporter programme. Back then, we introduced two different tiers: Standard and Premium. Our Premium tier has all the same benefits as our Standard one, but also throws in exclusive articles and podcast episodes, early access to our RPS@PAX videos, as well as free game keys while stocks last.

This introductory offer is for our Standard tier. This normally costs £4 / $5 a month, and gives you a glimpse of what RPS looks like without all the loud, shouty adverts and auto-playing videos. Your support also helps to keep RPS weird, letting us create more of the writing you love best, such as Sin Vega's indie recommendation column Scout Report, and The Nate Files, our supporter-only podcast.

After your first month has ended, your Standard subscription will revert back its regular pricing of £4 / $5 a month.

You can, of course, cancel your subscription at any time. You'll still retain all the benefits of the Standard tier until the end of your first month with us, and there's no charge for cancelling early. (And if you'd rather switch over to our Premium tier, you'll still need to cancel anyway, and re-subscribe for a monthly, or yearly, Premium plan, which costs £6 / $8 per month, or £60 / $80 per year).

A big thank you to everyone who's already become an RPS supporter. Your support means the actual world to us, especially when the UK economy is seemingly imploding in real-time these days. Seriously, thank you. As always, if you have any feedback on how we can make the RPS Supporter programme even better value for everyone, do let me know in the comments below.

