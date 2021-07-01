Supporter podcast - The Nate Files episode 1: the history of glass aquariums

Because you're a lovely little sausage and have chosen to support us, we're doing a monthly podcast just for you. It's an Electronic Wireless Show extra, featuring the usual cast of myself, Matthew "Dad Pod" Castle and Nate "The Shatterpillar" Crowley (I do not have a nickname do not even try). But the twist is: we put Nate in charge.

Codenamed The Nate Files, each of these podstras features Nate giving a tangent free reign. This month: the history of glass aquariums. It is both educational and ridiculous. Matthew is pleased at the glass-banging possibilities presented by history.