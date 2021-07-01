If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

6

Supporter podcast - The Nate Files episode 1: the history of glass aquariums

Go fish
Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

Because you're a lovely little sausage and have chosen to support us, we're doing a monthly podcast just for you. It's an Electronic Wireless Show extra, featuring the usual cast of myself, Matthew "Dad Pod" Castle and Nate "The Shatterpillar" Crowley (I do not have a nickname do not even try). But the twist is: we put Nate in charge.

Codenamed The Nate Files, each of these podstras features Nate giving a tangent free reign. This month: the history of glass aquariums. It is both educational and ridiculous. Matthew is pleased at the glass-banging possibilities presented by history.

Read the rest of this article by joining the Rock Paper Shotgun Premium subscriptions

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Podcasts

Latest Articles

Supporter Only Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch