Supporter podcast - The Nate Files episode 8: Bah, Humboldt!

Gather ye close, gentle listener, for this month's supporter funded podcast, The Nate Files. In episode 8 we learn all about the giants on whose shoulders Darwin stands. This includes Friedrich Wilhelm Heinrich Alexander von Humboldt, a man who has apparently had everything on the planet named after him. Apart from this podcast, and my shoes, and myself, and the cereal and had this morning, and look, I exaggerated for comic effect listener, what do you want from me? A thank you, is it? Oh alright, thank you very much to our supporters for making The Nate Files happen each month. If I could I'd name a penguin species after all of you.

Apologies for this episode of The Nate Files being a few days late. I admit it: Elden Ring week got ahead of me a bit. But now it's behind me, so things should even out. Hopefully, anyway.