Supporter podcast - The Nate Files episode 8: Bah, Humboldt!

Throw me the penguin!
A screenshot of Disgaea 6 Complete showing an angry 3D penguin, making an attack.

Gather ye close, gentle listener, for this month's supporter funded podcast, The Nate Files. In episode 8 we learn all about the giants on whose shoulders Darwin stands. This includes Friedrich Wilhelm Heinrich Alexander von Humboldt, a man who has apparently had everything on the planet named after him. Apart from this podcast, and my shoes, and myself, and the cereal and had this morning, and look, I exaggerated for comic effect listener, what do you want from me? A thank you, is it? Oh alright, thank you very much to our supporters for making The Nate Files happen each month. If I could I'd name a penguin species after all of you.

Apologies for this episode of The Nate Files being a few days late. I admit it: Elden Ring week got ahead of me a bit. But now it's behind me, so things should even out. Hopefully, anyway.

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

