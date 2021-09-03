If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Supporter podcast - The Nate Files episodes 2 & 3: Sir Thomas Browne and Thems Fightin' Crabs

Pinch, punch, third day of the month
Greetings friends! It's time for September's new supporter only podcast! This spin-off of the normal Electronic Wireless Show features Matthew and Alice learning about something weird from Nate. And in fact, it's time for August and September's episodes of The Nate Files, because I clean forgot to put last month's episode live. I can't apologise enough, but hopefully two doses in a row will help. In two weeks you will be resistant to most strains of the podcast. As ever, the twist with this extra podcasts is that Nate is in charge, and these are some good 'uns.

