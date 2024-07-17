Surprising nobody, the Logitech G502 Hero mouse is up to 64% off on Prime Day

You know the drill by now. Big sale event, Logitech G502 Hero, legendary gaming mouse, yadda yadda yadda. This time it’s Prime Day 2024 making the cuts, with 64% off the G502 on Amazon UK and a lower (but still very deserving) 56% saving on Amazon US.

Yes, this is a peripheral that’s spending its apparently immortal life wafting in and out of the sales, but there’s a reason why it’s still going: it’s a bloody good mouse, especially if you prefer a more solid-feeling, weightier style of rodent. I’d still be using mine if I hadn’t, uh, lost it. Maybe you can treat yours with more of the respect it deserves.

As with all true Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to secure these lowered prices, but the G502 Hero is getting discounts from non-Amazon retailers as well. Because, of course it is.

UK deals:

US deals:

