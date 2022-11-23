If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tactical CRPG Dark Envoy mixes guns and sorcery in 2023

Steampunk wizards aplenty from the Tower Of Time devs
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Key art from tactical CRPG Dark Envoy, from the developers of Tower Of Time

Fantasy doesn’t really do guns very often, preferring to stick to the ol’ sharp pointy metal things that don’t fire bullets instead. I do enjoy when the odd boomstick appears in magical realms though, so I’ve got one eye trained on tactical CRPG Dark Envoy. Putting you in the gunpowder-loving shoes of a refugee adventurer exploring the fantasy world of Jäan while total war rages, you can also bring a pal along in a similar way to Divinity: Original Sin’s campaign co-op. Watch a little of Dark Envoy’s isometric steampunk world in action in the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
Dark Envoy is being developed by Event Horizon, who made the RPS Recommended Tower Of Time.

Before we go any further, I’ll just let you know now – yes, you can fight in real-time or choose to slow or pause combat. Phew. Anyway, if you fancy leaving behind either of the main characters, Malakai or Kaela, there’s a bunch of companions to bring on your travels around Jäan. There’s at least a Moon-elf assassin, a quirky engineer, a warrior who used to fight for the Empire, and a merc who’s already made a name for themselves to recruit. Dark Envoy’s devs describe the RPG game as “non-linear”, as you can align with the various factions caught up in the war engulfing Jäan and make choices that affect the course of the conflict.

The game hails from devs Event Horizon, who were responsible for similar fantasy tactical CRPG Tower Of Time. John (RPS in peace) awarded that one an RPS Recommended back in 2017 in his early access Tower Of Time review, partly thanks to its generous dose of lore. “I'm constantly bowled over by just how complete and solid this feels,” he said. “At one point, nosing around a library, I chanced upon a book that when clicked on offered a few minutes-long animated, voice-overed cutscene!”

Dark Envoy is heading to Steam and GOG in 2023. It’ll be on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, too.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch