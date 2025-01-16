Tales Of Graces f Remastered is out on PC for the first time, with new quality-of-life updates

Like many JRPG series, it feels as if the Tales Of series has made strides in popularity in recent years. Both 2016's Tales Of Berseria and 2021's Tales Of Arise had charming worlds and flashy combat, and the latter has found a home on our picks for the best of the genre.

Now the series is adopting the other dominant JRPG trend of late: remakes and remasters. Tales Of Graces f Remastered, a revision of the 2009 entry in the series, is out now.

Much like Final Fantasy, entries in the Tales Of series tend to standalone, linked by style and high fantasy settings. You don't need to have played any other game in the series to hop into Tales Of Graces, then, which is set in the new world of Ephinea and stars new characters, including protagonist Asbel Lhant.

Originally released for Wii in 2009, it got a light remaster with some quality-of-life features in a PlayStation 3 port called Tales Of Graces f in 2010. An English release then arrived two years later.

This Remastered version adds further quality-of-life enhancements, like destination markers and the ability to turn off enemy encounters when travelling the overworld. It also includes the post-script DLC originally added for the PS3 release.

Should you play this rather than similar recent remakes and remasters like Star Ocean The Second Story R, Dragon Quest III HD-2D, Romancing SaGa 2 or Persona 3 Reload? Should you save your appetite for next week's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, or March's Suikoden I&II HD Remaster? I'm honestly asking. Someone good at the economy help me, all of these games are a million hours long and my family is dying. I never even got round to trying the last Tales Of game, despite genre expert Nadia Oxford making it sound exciting in her Tales Of Arise review.

You'll find Tales Of Graces f Remastered over on Steam for £35/€40/$40.