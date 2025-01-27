Team Ninja's Rise Of The Ronin simply cannot resist the allure of PC, arrives on Steam in March

It's been a veritable Koei Tecmo offensive on PC recently - the kind one could only reasonably attribute to a flurry of panic over stock prices (boring, bad) or else a sheer compulsion to drown us in lots of very agile men with very sharp swords (fun and good). First, there was Dynasty Warriors: Origins, which I enjoyed quite a bit. Then Ninja Gaiden 2 Black got a surprise release. Now, we're getting Team Ninja's Rise Of The Ronin this coming March - the 11th to be precise. I'd do a bit about stealth drops but I'm at the point where using game-thematic verbs makes me want to collapse on a bed of caltrops, throat first. Here's a trailer:

"An open-world RPG set in the Bakumatsu period," says the game's Steam page, "where players take on the role of a ronin forging their own destiny. The game features multiple possible endings, allowing players to choose which faction to support—such as the anti-shogunate faction, pro-shogunate faction, or Western forces—which significantly alters the story's outcome."

Here's some exclusive PC-only bits:

8K resolution support

DirectX 12 Ultimate support

Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility

120fps support

Ray tracing support

3D audio support

Customisable keyboard and mouse controls

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support

NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex support

UI menu with mouse click ability

Intel XeSS graphics technology support

Rise Of The Ronin had a decent reception on release. It's currently sitting at 76 on Metacritic, if that means anything to you. It's an action RPG hybrid featuring the typically deep combat you'd expect from Team Ninja. "Hardcore action for the mainstream," reckoned our siblings-in-Ziff Eurogamer. "It's more grounded than you might expect, all while evolving the Ki-based mechanics first employed in Nioh for a wider audience".