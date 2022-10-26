Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is coming March 3rd

Team Ninja have announced that their fantasy action title, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is slated for release on March 3rd, 2023 on consoles, PC and Game Pass. Wo Long is a Chinese-martial arts game set during the Han dynasty - this time with deadly demons for you to battle. The game was previously revealed at this year’s Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, where it made an impressive debut.

Team Ninja also detailed the game’s Season Pass, which includes three DLC packs (also available for purchase separately) and an exclusive Qinglong Armour cosmetic. The DLC packs promise to add “new officers, new demons, new scenarios, new stages, new weapon types and more.” Wo Long will have two separate editions for PC players, the Standard version and the Digital Deluxe Edition, the latter of which will include the Season Pass, cosmetics, and digital versions of the art book and soundtrack.

The team also revealed their feedback report from September’s limited-time demo, detailing planned adjustments to the game. The report includes various quality-of-life changes like an improved camera and better stability during multiplayer sessions, though the team also explains adjustments to combat. Based on 80,000 survey respondents, only 1% of players gave the demo a negative rating; a good sign for folks looking forward to this one.

Team Ninja are staying busy as they’re also working on an open-world Samurai game, Rise Of The Ronin, currently aiming for a 2024 release. Earlier this year, the studio launched Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which Ed said was a game “that swings so hard it misses.”