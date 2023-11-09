Teardown's wild west expansion will arrive next week

Teardown's first DLC will launch on November 15th. It's called Time Campers, and it seems to be about taking a time travelling caravan back to the wild west so you can dynamite your way through saloons, bridges, and steam trains. Also there's a horse. Find all of the above in the release date trailer below.

The release date trailer for Time Campers in Teardown.

Teardown is a heist game in which you spend an infinite amount of time destroying walls, ceilings, floors and positioning physics objects in order to give yourself the perfect escape route. That's because, at the moment you grab your target item, you've got mere seconds to flee before the fuzz arrive. At its best, it was a thoughtful, technologically wondrous game about the childish delight of smashing stuff.

Time Campers seems to simply be translating those same delights to a new setting. It's the first of four expansions to come, however, with the others releasing across 2024. The next of those looks like a more substantial departure: it's called Folkrace and trades heists for vehicular demolition derby. The remaining two are yet to be announced.

A season pass costing $30 is available for all the DLC or you'll be able to grab Time Campers alone for $8.