Tekken 8 brings the fight to PC in Unreal Engine 5

Tekken 8 is happening, and it’s running in Unreal Engine 5. The fighting octequel was revealed during yesterday’s Sony State Of Play livestream. Bandai Namco haven’t given a release window for the game yet, but PC is a confirmed platform alongside current-gen consoles. Take a look at the real-time rendered trailer below, and brace yourself for a hefty dose of the punchings.

Watch on YouTube Tekken 8 is the latest in the long-running fighting game series from Bandai Namco.

Bandai Namco teased a new instalment in the Tekken series during EVO last month, so it’s not that surprising one’s cropped up now. They say they’re aiming to be “immersive” with Tekken 8, which continues the story following Heihachi Mishima’s defeat. This time around it’s dads against lads, with Jin Kazama facing down the dastardly Kazuya Mishima. He’s angling after world domination, see. Not sure that’s achievable just by punching things very hard, but okay.

There aren’t too many more details about Tekken 8 to go on yet. Bandai Namco say they’re working on “groundbreaking new features”, but aren’t giving those away. What they do say is that these are linked to the new engine, which apparently pushes “the feeling of power in battles continuously further”. You can expect to see more of Tekken 8’s characters, story and new features soon though.

I genuinely know nothing about Tekken, but the UE5 trailer seems cool. I’m from South Yorkshire originally, so anytime someone says the word Tekken it sounds like ‘taken’ to me. Maybe that’s why the series has passed me by. I do enjoy a decent fighting game though, so perhaps Taken 8 will be a good jumping on point. It looks very swish indeed.

Tekken 8 is coming to Steam on PC, as well as PlayStations and Xboxes at a future date of Bandai Namco’s choosing. They just haven’t shared when yet.