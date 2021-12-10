During the Game Awards pre-show tonight, the reformed Telltale Games announced a new story 'em which I set in the widely admired sci-fi world of The Expanse. Gosh! The Expanse: A Telltale Series will seemingly focus on the show's best character, Camina Drummer, who's played in the game by her show actor, Cara Gee. Aw that's great, that. Helping out on development are Deck Nine Games, the studio behind Life Is Strange: True Colors. Check out the trailer below.

Started as a series of novels before finding mainstream success as an Amazon Prime show, The Expanse is set a few centuries into our future. Humanity have colonised the solar system at sublight speeds, with the grand outcome of spreading our strife across hundreds of thousands of miles. It's about political jostling between a stuck-up Earth, a military Mars, and the many factions of people eking out a living in the outer planets. Then, weird sci-fi stuff turns up and everything really gets bad.

The game apparently isn't telling the main story, but does star one of the show's characters. Camina Drummer wasn't part of the show from the start, but she did grow to become the best character with the best begrudging friendship. Her actor, Cara Gee, is voicing her in the game too.

"In the near future on the outskirts of the asteroid belt, a bloody mutiny breaks loose on the Artemis," Telltale explain about the game. "You take the role of XO Camina Drummer, where your choices determine the fate of the ship. What will you do with the truth, Bosmang?"

Honestly I hope it's primarily a dating sim where she goes around being all surly.

No release date announced yet. No platforms either. But surely PC?

Telltale Games died in 2018 in the middle of making the final season of The Walking Dead. The Telltale name and assets and such were bought by investors who opened a new Telltale in 2019. They've been re-releasing Telltale's games, continuing The Wolf Among Us 2, and apparently doing new-new games. With the help of Deck Nine.

