Terraria has sold 35 million copies over its lifetime, the journey that never ends

Keep digging, folks. Terrarria never truly ends. Developers Re-Logic have announced that their mining and fighting adventure has now sold more than 35 million copies across platforms during its lifetime. Over 17.2 million of those have been on PC.

After releasing what was supposed to be the game's final update Journey's End and then yet another update called Journey's Actual End, Re-Logic now say "the momentum for Terraria has never been stronger than it is right this moment." So if they cave and do yet another update will it be named Journey Never Ends?

Re-Logic give a big thank you along with the big numbers in their announcement post.

"Every time we think we have seen it all with regards to the sheer level of support and love you all show us, you always find ways to take it to the next level. It is appreciated, and it is what drives us all to do our very best each and every day. Again, we can only hope to return the favor and do right by your passionate support by continuing to provide amazing gaming experiences for years to come (whether it be on Terraria or future games that we create)."

Terraria is certainly deserving of the support. It's one of RPS's best strategy games on PC. Ed talked about why he enjoys it not long after last year's big update. "Terraria constantly drip feeds you a dizzying array of new ores, or mysterious NPCs, or bizarre new biomes and trusts you’ll make sense of how it’s all linked together," he says. "And that’s the thing, every action leads to a new discovery, which will then lead to a cascade of lightbulb moments. This never stops, and it is both insanely addictive and mind boggling. I don’t think I’ve ever encountered a game so jammed with stuff to do."

As for what else is still in Terraria's future, Re-Logic mention Steam Workshop support coming this year, the console launch for Journey's End, and "the possibility of crossplay down the line (we hope!)."

Back in February, Terraria's developers had a disagreement with Google over a deactivated account. That's been sorted now, it sounds, so Terraria is now available on Google Stadia after all.