The 32-in Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is £469 at Amazon UK today

The Samsung Odyssey G7 has been discounted to £469 on Amazon UK today, beating even the Prime Day Lightning Deal price by a good £30. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this model, and a terrific deal for a 32-inch 2560x1440 monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 600 certification.

The Odyssey G7 is one of the most popular monitors to have been released in the last couple of years, with users and critics alike digging its curved 32-inch span, extremely good specs and deep contrast, courtesy of a QLED (VA) panel. This monitor really suits fast-paced titles like shooters and racing games, as you can take advantage of this model's excellent motion handling, low input lag and deep blacks.

It's normally rare to see 1440p 240Hz monitors at less than £500 - the 27-in Samsung G7 is £499, the Aorus FI27Q-X is £626 and the Alienware AW2721D is £699 - so to pick up one at £469, let alone a 32-inch model with DisplayHDR 600 certification, is a real treat.

Katharine hasn't yet tested the G7 to potentially add to her Best Gaming Monitors roundup, but Canadian outlet RTings has. They called the G7 a "versatile monito with amazing gaming performance... exceptionally clear motion... picture quality [is] very good as it has a great contrast ratio [and] good out of the box colour accuracy..."

The publication did note that the G7 suffers from narrow viewing angles, making it hard to share your screen with coworkers or watch movies in a large group, and the aggressive 100R curve isn't for everyone, but overall it's a well built monitor with truly impressive specs. You'll find similar reviews elsewhere online, but I do encourage you to find some for yourself as getting a new monitor is a big decision!

If you do end up going for this Odyssey G7 deal, then the link again is right here. Thanks for checking out this article and we'll catch you on the next one!